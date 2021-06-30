Heather Elvis' family honors missing woman's birthday, raises funds and awareness

SOCASTEE — On what would be her 28th birthday, Heather Elvis' family and friends had a fundraiser June 30 at The Cooper House in Socastee to educate and provide the public with safety resources on how to prevent missing people.

Then-20-year-old Elvis was last seen Dec. 17, 2013, and though her body has not yet been found, her car was found abandoned at a boat landing in Socastee.

This is the sixth year the Elvis family has had a celebration for Elvis's birthday, her mother Debbi Elvis said. On hard days such as her daughter's birthday, Debbi said helping others is the best way she has found to cope.

"We wanted to do something for someone else, and all the thoughts that I have of what I could have, should have, would have done... and I just thought 'Well I need to tell other people,' " Debbi said.

At the fundraiser, the Elvis family provided child ID kits and safety information for all ages to prevent circumstances that often lead to people going missing. Child ID kits include a child's photo, physical characteristics, finger prints and more information that should be updated annually so police can use them in case a child goes missing.

Dozens of missing persons posters from Georgetown and Horry counties lined the walls, along with posters with phrases like "Grown ups don't need to ask kids for help" and "Safety in numbers." Attendees were also encouraged to paint rocks at the event, something Debbi said Heather would have loved as a creative and artistic woman.

In collaboration with Horry County and Surfside police departments, Community United Effort (CUE) Center for Missing Persons, The Porch restaurant and The Cooper House, Debbi said she hopes people learned that anyone can go missing unexpectedly.

"It can happen to you, it can happen to your children, it can happen to your parents," Debbi said. "I have so many missing persons' posters in there that are elderly, that have wandered off, gotten lost, so many teenagers that have just all of a sudden disappeared."

Sidney Moorer, who, according to testimony, had an affair with Heather, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for obstruction of justice in the case.

While behind bars, though, Moorer awaits a retrial on a charge of kidnapping Heather Elvis that could net him another 30 years. Moorer's wife, Tammy Moorer, is serving 30 years in prison for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap Heather.

Authorities said the Moorers plotted to abduct Heather, and prosecutors in the case painted Tammy Moorer as a jealous wife threatened by the possibility that Heather might have been pregnant with a child fathered by her husband.

Horry County Police Department Sgt. Heather Wilson said events like these are important to get the word out about how to best prevent unintentional disappearances.

"It is very important not to go with someone that you don't fully know, and someone should always know where you are at all times," Wilson said. "A lot of times young women will go with someone that they think they can trust, and they can't necessarily trust them."

Debbi said there is a lot of misconceptions about her daughter — that she went off to a dark place with a creepy man. But really, Debbi said, Heather was just like the young women Wilson described. She believes Heather went to meet someone who she loved and thought she could trust, Debbi said, and that many people who go missing do so with or because of someone they know well.

"It was wrong time, wrong place, and that's one of my little signs inside: 'Don't be at the wrong place at the wrong time,'" Debbi said.

To learn more about Heather Elvis, visit facebook.com/findheatherelvis, or call Horry County Police at (843) 915-5350 with any tips or information.