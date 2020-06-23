Tidelands Health sees 'dramatic increase' in COVID hospitalizations

Tidelands Health urges residents and visitors now more than ever to take precautions after a "dramatic increase" in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past five days.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 20 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 hospitalized at Tidelands Health facilities in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown. Another 14 inpatients are classified as “persons under investigation” while awaiting test results.
In contrast, there were just three COVID-19-positive patients hospitalized at their facilities Thursday. The number jumped to nine Friday and has been increasing since, officials said.
“We’re seeing hospitalizations increase, as well,” Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs, said.
The Palmetto State has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
With these increasing numbers , combined with Horry County’s designation as a COVID-19 hot spot, more demand for testing in the area has been made.
“I cannot say strongly enough how important it is that everyone take steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus in our community. Lives are at stake. We need our residents and visitors to wear a mask when around others, to practice good hand hygiene and to observe social distancing. These simple steps will save lives on the Grand Strand – maybe even your life or the life of someone you love.”
On Monday, DHEC officials announced 1,002 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths. Because of such, the state is amping up its testing goal from 110,000 residents per month to 140,000 for the summer and 165,000 for the rest of the year.
Because of the increased spread, Tidelands Health also announced Tuesday that they are suspending visitation within its facilities effective Wednesday, June 24, at 7 a.m. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life, labor-and-delivery and pediatric patients.
“Even as COVID-19 cases spike locally, it’s important that patients continue to seek care when they need it. Don’t risk your health and your life by putting off medical care. You can rest assured you’re ‘Safe in Our Care.’”
Tidelands Health is also continuing testing by integrating two planned COVID-19 testing events into one.
On June 26, free testing will be done at Coastal Carolina University, which will be the region’s largest to date. Testing will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue while supplies – enough for 2,500 individuals – last.