Tidelands Health moves forward with virtual Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

Tidelands Health is honoring old tradition, but with a new twist, determined to not let the coronavirus pandemic slow them down this October.
The Tidelands Health Foundation's Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk will celebrate its 15th anniversary virtually this October — or Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
"We initially weren't going to move forward with the event as normal, but with the spike in the community that happened, we decided it would be in our best interest to postpone the event," said Jessica Sasser, executive director of the Tidelands Health Foundation.
"We decided that maybe we can do this a little bit different. We decided to try and have a virtual event to continue the fundraise for the breast care fund and support," she said.
Last year, the event raised more than $57,300, with more than 1,000 participants walking along the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk. Sasser said the walk remains a crucial fundraising and awareness event to those who have gone or are still going through breast cancer treatment.
Being that this is year is a special commemoration, she said they tried to be creative as possible for the celebration which usually draws more than 200 survivors to the walk.
"We try to make it new and interesting every year, but we wanted to keep a positive light on it," she said.
The money raised through this event will go towards the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund, a program that provides free mammograms and other vital breast health services for those who need assistance.
Instead of a large group gathering to walk down the marshwalk and surrounding areas, organizers have created a way for participants to walk in their neighborhoods for this month-long virtual event with social media interactions.
There will be a platform to register for the walk and, just like in the past, breast cancer survivors will receive a button to wear throughout October.
However, there will be no ceremony for breast cancer survivors, as the foundation doesn't want a large crowd.
Prizes are available for virtual event, with organizers indicating everyone is eligible for prizes by posting their walk on social media and tagging Tidelands Health and #inthepink.
While some might be disappointed to not walk alongside each other, participants can sign up at tidelandshealth.org/breastcancerwalk and still receive an 'In the Pink' T-shirt and goodie bag through a drive-thru pick-up on Oct. 3 at Waccamaw Medical Park East from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration for the walk is $40, which is a donation to the fund. Participants can also purchase a butterfly for $5 to celebrate someone who is a breast cancer survivor.
"Cancer doesn't' really take a break, so we're not going to take a break. We're going to move forward with this event and continue to help our patients in the community," Sasser said.