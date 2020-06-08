Tidelands Health, Coastal Carolina University provides COVID-19 testing for student athletes and athletic staff

Tidelands Health is partnering with Coastal Carolina University to provide free COVID-19 testing to student-athletes and athletic department staff members as voluntary workouts on campus resume.
The comprehensive testing program began Monday, June 8, with Tidelands Health, the official health system of the CCU Chanticleers, testing about 55 football players and essential staff members.
As the university and athletic department continue to implement a re-entry plan, medical professionals from the region’s largest health care provider will continue to conduct COVID-19 testing at the Conway campus.
Coastal Carolina’s administration has worked diligently on this re-entry plan in accordance with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the NCAA Resocialization of Sport Plan and the Sun Belt Conference COVID-19 Panel, along with the guidance of CCU’s NCAA Medical Director Dr. Winston D. McIver Jr.
Matt Hogue, CCU’s director of athletics, says that testing is a necessary step to help keep student-athletes and staff safe as the university slowly resumes athletic operations as approved by the NCAA.
“We are very appreciative of Tidelands Health expanding their existing partnership with Coastal Carolina University athletics to address this important resource needed as we activate our student-athlete re-entry plan,” Hogue said. “As we follow appropriate phasing and protocols, we are encouraged about this first step of welcoming back our student-athletes and optimistic about the eventual start of our fall sports seasons."
Football student-athletes are returning to campus following the NCAA Division I Council’s vote earlier this month that allows college athletes to resume voluntary workouts.
During Phase One of CCU’s re-entry plan, screened football student-athletes can use on-campus weight rooms and athletic training facilities under the supervision of screened strength and conditioning staff and athletic training staff members. CCU will also have daily temperature and symptom checks.