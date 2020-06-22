The Duke Endowment supports Tidelands Health program with $500K grant

A new grant courtesy of the Duke Endowment will help support the Tidelands Community Care Network.
The $500,000 grant will support the Community Care Network, a public-private partnership that helps break down barriers to provide access to medical care for uninsured and under-insured adults.
The program was established in 2011 with the support of a $500,000 grant from The Duke Endowment and has now received more than $2.5 million from the organization.
“The ongoing generous support of The Duke Endowment makes the important work of the Tidelands Community Care Network possible,” Bruce Bailey, president and CEO of Tidelands Health, said. “This substantial grant will directly help our community members get the access they need to a range of health care services.”
“Our network has made wonderful progress, but there’s still much more work to do,” Kelly Kaminski, director of community health resources at Tidelands Health, said.
