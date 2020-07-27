More low numbers as SC reports 1,226 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

South Carolina reported a new low number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths on Monday.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,226 new cases and 17 virus-related deaths in the state, rounding up the total cases to 80,856 and 1,452 deaths. Out of those 1,226 cases, both Georgetown and Horry counties reported low numbers for a third straight day.
Georgetown County reported 12 cases and Horry County reported 81 cases and one elderly death. Now, Georgetown has 1,110 cases and Horry has 7,548 cases. Each county has had 15 and 104 deaths, respectively.
Of the 17 deaths in South Carolina, three were middle aged, 35-64, from Anderson, Calhoun, Chester, Colleton, Darlington, Dorchester, Florence, Horry, Jasper, Lexington and Pickens counties. The other 14 were elderly.
With over 711,000 tests conducted, hospitalizations rate are still not available as DHEC officials are working on "issues" with the new occupancy-tracking system. They said once it is working they will return with accurate data reports.
The cases report can be seen here.