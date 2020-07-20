In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, Tidelands Health opens up a new testing clinic

Tidelands Health is expanding its capacity to test individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 with the opening of a third assessment clinic in Murrells Inlet that offers testing by appointment.
Located at Waccamaw Medical Park South, the temporary clinic opened its doors on Monday and will operate five days a week. A visit at this clinic is reserved for those that have COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, loss of taste or smell and others, and an assessment by a physician.
An appointment is required, and normal physician office visit fees apply. To make an appointment, contact your Tidelands Health primary care physician office or call the Tidelands Health COVID-19 Nurse Line at 843-652-8800 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This will be Tideland Health’s third coronavirus assessment and testing clinic designed specifically for patients exhibiting symptoms of the virus. Additional clinics for symptomatic patients are located at Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common and Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Georgetown.
Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health, said that more people are showing signs of the virus in the community and thus another clinic was needed to test more people.
“This additional assessment clinic will help meet the demand as we battle COVID-19 on multiple fronts,” Resetar said.
This story will be updated with more information.