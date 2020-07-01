Health officials warn about COVID-19 precautions for Fourth of July weekend

Amid a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Tidelands Health implores both residents and visitors to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday safely to slow the rapid spread of the virus. and prevent health care resources from becoming overwhelmed.
In the past two weeks, the number of case positive patients hospitalized at Tidelands Health has jumped from three to 40 as the highly contagious virus has spread throughout the region.
“The Fourth of July weekend may prove pivotal in our efforts to slow the spread,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health. “If people don’t take precautions, the impact could be significant.”
On Tuesday, 170 cases were reported in Horry County, a hot spot for the coronavirus, and South Carolina recorded its highest daily total of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations with 1,741.
It’s imperative that individuals avoid large gatherings, wear a face mask when around others not in their household, observe social distancing and practice good hand hygiene, according to Harmon.
Infections among younger people are on the rise in the region and across South Carolina. Younger people may be at lower risk for serious complications from the virus but still need to take the precautions not only for themselves but for their loved ones who they can also transmit the virus to who are more vulnerable than them.
On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a 966 percent increase in COVID-19 cases among people ages 11-20 and a 413 percent increase among individuals 21-30. The statistics mirror a trend evident in the results of community testing conducted regionally by Tidelands Health in partnership with DHEC.
“If we all do our part, we can get this situation under control, which will save lives and prevent health care resources from being overwhelmed like we’ve seen happen elsewhere,” he said.
He encourages people to strongly consider staying home to celebrate the Fourth of July with other members of the same household. If you leave to watch fireworks, stay in your vehicle. Individuals who are ill or who have tested positive for COVID-19 should stay home.
Community members can also help by again wearing a face mask, avoiding large gatherings, observing social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene.