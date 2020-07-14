Georgetown received two new deaths as SC soars past 60,000 coronavirus cases

South Carolina announced a high case number of over 2,000 COVID-19 cases, the second highest day for positive coronavirus cases reported, on Tuesday. The state hit the record high on Saturday with 2,239.
Health officials announced 2,205 new confirmed cases and another double digit death number of 23, bringing the state's total to 60,220 cases and the death toll at 984.
South Carolina hospitals continue to run out of bed space and staff personnel as thousands of coronavirus cases patients occupy the space. As of Tuesday, there is 1,550 hospitalized patients with 203 on ventilators. Georgetown County was hit with two new deaths today; one in an elderly and the other in a middle-aged person.
The total stands at nine deaths and 830 cases.
Fourteen of the state's deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (4), Colleton (1), Florence (1), Georgetown (1), Horry (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (2), Sumter (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and nine of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (3), Charleston (2), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville (6)
- Aiken (67)
- Allendale (3)
- Anderson (69)
- Bamberg (7)
- Barnwell (18)
- Beaufort (81)
- Berkeley (117)
- Calhoun (4)
- Charleston (412)
- Cherokee (11)
- Chester (8)
- Chesterfield (9)
- Clarendon (12)
- Colleton (32)
- Darlington (18)
- Dillon (5)
- Dorchester (91)
- Edgefield (6)
- Fairfield (5)
- Florence (69)
- Georgetown (26)
- Greenville (210)
- Greenwood (21)
- Hampton (10)
- Horry (148)
- Jasper (6)
- Kershaw (24)
- Lancaster (16)
- Laurens (26)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (113)
- Marion (14)
- Marlboro (6)
- Newberry (22)
- Oconee (10)
- Orangeburg (44)
- Pickens (34)
- Richland (232)
- Saluda (8)
- Spartanburg (89)
- Sumter (38)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (12)
- York (43)
South Carolina is becoming of the fastest growing infection rates being the third in the world for the most confirmed coronavirus cases, with officials showing concern about the rapid infections. In front of SC, is Arizona and Florida with No.1 and No.2 spot.
A total of 563,948 tests have been conducted with 21.5 percent of tests tested positive.
The story is still developing.