Georgetown County sees record high number of cases as no deaths reported in SC

  • Updated
SCDHEC update
In a state of relief, no deaths were reported today in South Carolina. As it stands, the state has a total of 984 deaths.

However, cases continue to rise as officials announced 1,850 new confirmed cases in the palmetto state, bringing the total confirmed case number to 62,071.

Even though there were no deaths reported, there was five new probable cases and deaths.

For the cases, two was from Charleston and one each from Greenville, Lancaster and Oconee counties. For the deaths one elderly person from Greenville and Oconee counties, two individuals from Charleston and one from Lancaster counties whose ages are being confirmed.

July 15 Percent Positive
From the last 28 days, this chart represents the rise in percent positive of COVID-19 tests.

For Georgetown County,cases continue to rise as they set a new record-high case number of 84. This brings the total to 914. The hospitalization rate in the county is 1,458 per 100,000.

As it stands there are 1,560 hospital beds occupied by patients.

  • Abbeville (3)
  • Aiken (73)
  • Anderson (42)
  • Bamberg (17)
  • Barnwell (3)
  • Beaufort (78)
  • Berkeley (62)
  • Calhoun (6)
  • Charleston (214)
  • Cherokee (14)
  • Chester (6)
  • Chesterfield (8)
  • Clarendon (21)
  • Colleton (12)
  • Darlington (20)
  • Dillon (5)
  • Dorchester (45)
  • Edgefield (6)
  • Fairfield (3)
  • Florence (28)
  • Georgetown (84)
  • Greenville (168)
  • Greenwood (22)
  • Hampton (2)
  • Horry (188)
  • Jasper (14)
  • Kershaw (14)
  • Lancaster (11)
  • Laurens (31)
  • Lee (6)
  • Lexington (71)
  • Marion (5)
  • Marlboro (4)
  • McCormick (5)
  • Newberry (16)
  • Oconee (14)
  • Orangeburg (30)
  • Pickens (27)
  • Richland (184)
  • Saluda (3)
  • Spartanburg (97)
  • Sumter (93)
  • Union (7)
  • Williamsburg (15)
  • York (73)

