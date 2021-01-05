Georgetown County Schools extends remote instruction as county COVID-19 cases surge

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School District announced on Tuesday afternoon that it would extend remote instruction by one week due to “high” spread of COVID-19 throughout the county.

Students are currently in full-time remote instruction, with classes starting on Monday after the two-week Winter Break.

According to a GCSD email, hybrid instruction is slated to return on Jan. 19, “barring unforeseen circumstances.”

All winter sports and spring sports conditioning have been put on hold until Jan. 19.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

As of Monday morning, GCSD reported that there were 40 students and 44 staffers in quarantine, while there were 31 active COVID-19 cases, of which 26 were employees.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Georgetown County currently has a two-week incidence rate of 601, which is triple what DHEC considers to be “high.”

Over the past two weeks, Georgetown County has reported 377 new COVID-19 cases, which represents 9.2 percent of the county’s total since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, DHEC reported that Georgetown County's positive test rate was 35.1 percent (174 tests), with a 7-day average of 30.7 percent (1,406 tests).