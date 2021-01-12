Georgetown County Schools changes mind, will stay in remote instruction next week

GEORGETOWN — Just days after it announced that it would return to hybrid instruction, the Georgetown County School District announced that it had changed its decision and will remain in remote instruction next week.

The district will remain in remote instruction through at least Jan. 22.

All winter sports and spring conditioning will resume on Jan. 25.

GCSD said that the current county incidence rate of 672 was the reason for the change in direction.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Georgetown County has had 421 cases in the past two weeks, while sporting a 7-day positive test rate of 39.2 percent.

GCSD has 48 current positive COVID-19 cases, including 30 staff members. The district also reported 74 students and staffers in quarantine.