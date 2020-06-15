Gayle Resetar, Tidelands Health COO, appointed to South Carolina Hospital Association board of trustees

Gayle Resetar, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Tidelands Health, will help shape the future of health care in South Carolina and across the nation as a member of the South Carolina Hospital Association’s board of trustees.
Resetar, who joined Tidelands Health in 1990 and is responsible for the health system’s day-to-day operations, was recently appointed to SCHA’s board. In the role, she will represent the SCHA board at a national level as a member of the American Hospital Association’s Regional Policy Board 4.
“Gayle is known for her energetic, innovative and hands-on approach to delivering high-quality health care,” said Thornton Kirby, president and CEO of SCHA. “She will be an incredibly valuable asset on our board as a representative of Tidelands Health and one of the fastest-growing regions of our state.”
Resetar has impacted Tidelands Health since she joined the health system 30 years ago. She has helped the not-for-profit organization evolve and grow into the largest health care provider in the region with four hospitals and more than 60 care locations.
In addition to her day-to-day responsibilities as COO, Resetar has led the construction and start-up of Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, which opened in 2002, and Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, which opened in 2019.
She is a driving force behind nearly every major initiative undertaken by Tidelands Health, has led innovative approaches to promote efficient processes and has championed efforts such as the Tidelands Community Care Network, a partnership that helps uninsured and underinsured residents gain access to needed health care.
“I’m honored and excited to represent our region and health system on the SCHA board,” said Resetar, a past chair of both the South Carolina Health Planning Committee and SCHA’s Pee Dee Regional Leadership Council. “It’s vital we have a voice at the table as important decisions are made that could influence health care in our region, state and nation for years to come.”
Resetar earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Fairmont State University in West Virginia and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of South Carolina. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a past winner of ACHE’s Regents Award for recognition of the young health executive of the year in South Carolina.
Earlier this year, she was one of three leaders honored as “Inspiring Women” at the 10th annual Women’s Leadership Conference and Celebration of Inspiring Women, presented by Women in Philanthropy and Leadership for Coastal Carolina University.
She joins Bruce Bailey, president and CEO of Tidelands Health, on SCHA’s board. Bailey serves in a non-voting capacity as chairman of Solvent Networks, a division of SCHA that provides business solutions to hospitals and health systems.