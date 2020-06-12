DHEC announced 770 new cases; SC total at 17,170

South Carolina sees another spike in daily record of COVID-19 cases beating yesterday's high numbers.
DHEC officials announced 770 new coronavirus cases and 5 additional deaths.
This brings the total number to 17,170 and the death toll to 593.
All five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Charleston (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Richland (1) counties.
Georgetown County received another high number of cases on Friday with 15 new cases, the total now at 132.
New cases by county:
- Aiken (5)
- Anderson (11)
- Bamberg (1)
- Beaufort (33)
- Berkeley (9)
- Calhoun (3)
- Charleston (54)
- Cherokee (8)
- Chester (1)
- Chesterfield (9)
- Clarendon (6)
- Colleton (12)
- Darlington (4)
- Dillon (5)
- Dorchester (9)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (1)
- Florence (20)
- Georgetown (15)
- Greenville (142)
- Greenwood (24)
- Horry (88)
- Jasper (2)
- Kershaw (16)
- Lancaster (2)
- Laurens (11)
- Lee (1)
- Lexington (61)
- Marion (3)
- Marlboro (6)
- Newberry (3)
- Oconee (3)
- Orangeburg (11)
- Pickens (20)
- Richland (73)
- Saluda (2)
- Spartanburg (44)
- Sumter (23)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (5)
- York (22)
Even as cases continue to rise in SC, Gov. McMaster lifted restrictions on bowling alleys, requesting they reopen immediately, earlier Friday.