COVID Pandemic impacting mental health in youth and adults in Georgetown County

Five months into the coronavirus pandemic, the country now faces another health crisis that includes daily doses of worldwide isolation and fear causing psychological trauma.
People walk the streets with some wearing masks, children and teens are completing their school assignments virtually, businesses have closed or reopened, and people have filed for unemployment. With all these changes, it is no wonder federal agencies and health officials said they are seeing more people feeling anxiety during this time.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and now people are starting to become aware of the pandemic’s effect on their mental stability.
It has been observed by experts that not only is the disease affecting people’s body, but also their mind. The coronavirus pandemic has stirred high levels of anxiety, fear, and other emotional distress. According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll, more than half of Americans, 56 percent, reported that worry or stress related to the crisis has led to at least one negative mental health effect.
What about in Georgetown County?
Kisha Guess Black, clinic director at Waccamaw Center for Mental Health, said that the Georgetown center has been receiving calls about residents’ emotional distress and problems. While an exact number was not known, Black has acknowledged that in the past few months the center has attended to roughly 200 people due to unemployment, social isolation, and fears about the virus.
“They are stressed, they have anxiety, fear, insomnia… a decrease in concentration and they’re starting to increase in alcohol, tobacco and other drug uses,” Black said.
Around April is when she said the calls started to increase because she said people started to “realize the severity” of the impact of the virus. After a month in self-isolation, people were becoming weary of not being able to practice their daily life routines. Black said that people often think mental illness has no effect on their body but says that it is the complete opposite.
“Mental and physical health go hand-in-hand,” she said. “A lot of times that people don’t realize that your mental health is what’s going to help you take care of your physical health.”
Not only are adults feeling stressed, but youths are reportedly experiencing health problems.
Black sees that youths are having worsened mental health problems related to the long-lasting pandemic. Because the children are not in school, there are now at home with the parents where some have complained about behavior problems. Black said that parents are “reaching out for coping skills” on how to deal with their children.
“One of the major diagnosis that we see for children in this time is ADHD,” she said. “It’s hard to get children to focus on schoolwork when they have this disorder.”
Parents are calling the center for help because according to experts, they don’t have to deal with the child’s behavior since they’re at school.
“There hasn’t been an increase in calls as far as issues that the children are experiencing, its symptoms that the diagnose and not having that structural environment that they would have on a school day.
Black recommends for people that are feeling any mental health to seek treatment through their telehealth and to remind people to take breaks and have a regulated balance in their life.
“Mental health is a disease of the brain and it’s okay to go and seek treatment for that,” she said. “A lot of people don’t also realize that the organ that controls the body is the brain. If that’s not functionally properly, then its not sending proper messages to the rest of your body.”
For anyone that seeks treatment for any mental health problems, the Waccamaw Center for Mental Health has available telehealth options and counselors.