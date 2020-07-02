CDC message about masks reducing the spread of the virus

The Centers for Disease Control
• CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
• Cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.
• Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.
Cloth face coverings are a barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people. This is called source control. This recommendation is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, paired with emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies that shows cloth face coverings reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth. COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another.
COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected. That’s why it’s important for everyone to wear cloth face coverings in public settings and practice social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from other people).
Asymptomatic people account for 40% to 45% of COVID-19 infections.
Recent studies have shown that those individuals can transmit the virus for more than 14 days without knowing it. The notion that masks are only for people who are sick, elderly, or have preexisting conditions simply isn’t true.
Wearing masks can reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to about 3%. That's according to a review of 172 studies worldwide.