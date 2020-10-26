Andrews High football cancels Friday game due to player with positive COVID-19 test

ANDREWS — The Andrews High School varsity football team has been forced to cancel its Friday game at Waccamaw due to a positive COVID-19 test with a player that has put the entire team and coaching staff into quarantine.

According to the Georgetown County School District, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been contacted and protocols have been followed.

Andrews played at Latta on Friday night and it was not immediately clear when the player became infected with the coronavirus.

Requests for a timeline of events with the GCSD were not immediately returned.

This is the fourth football team in Horry and Georgetown counties to deal with postponements or cancellations due to COVID-19, with the Socastee varsity squad having to cancel its game on Friday night due to a JV player that practiced with the team early in the week testing positive.

The St. James High junior varsity team is in quarantine after two players and an athletic trainer tested positive before a trip to Sumter High School.

And, last Monday, the North Myrtle Beach Middle School team was forced to postpone its game due to five players in quarantine.

Other known athletics teams to have to postpone activities have included the Georgetown High School girls volleyball team, St. James varsity cheerleading team and girls volleyball team, and the Green Sea Floyds varsity cheerleading team.