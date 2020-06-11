13 deaths announced in SC; COVID-19 cases spike in Georgetown County

Earlier Thursday, DHEC officials announced 687 new coronavirus cases bringing South Carolina's total to 16,441, a new record for single day cases.
Now, officials report 13 additional deaths in the palmetto state bringing the death total to 588.
Ten of those 13 deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Greenville (2), Florence (1), Spartanburg (3), Fairfield (1), Colleton (2), and Greenwood (1) counties, and three in middle-aged individuals from Lexington (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties.
Georgetown County saw a surge with 15 new cases, a new daily record for the county, with the total now at 117.
“The reason we’re seeing such a large jump rapidly over the past week is, once you hit a critical number, every person infected transmits to two to four individuals so we’ll continue to see that rapid rise until we practice what we know will prevent spread,” Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC's public health director, said.
She said that “We still have work to do” if we want to stop the spread of the virus.
New cases by county:
- Aiken (6)
- Abbeville (3)
- Anderson (7)
- Bamberg (3)
- Beaufort (24)
- Berkeley (20)
- Calhoun (1)
- Charleston (45)
- Chester (3)
- Chesterfield (7)
- Cherokee (1)
- Clarendon (9)
- Colleton (6)
- Darlington (8)
- Dillon (2)
- Dorchester (10)
- Edgefield (1)
- Fairfield (3)
- Florence (22)
- Georgetown (15)
- Greenville (125)
- Greenwood (36)
- Hampton (5)
- Horry (47)
- Jasper (2)
- Kershaw (8)
- Lancaster (10)
- Laurens (9)
- Lexington (52)
- Marion (4)
- Marlboro (5)
- Newberry (1)
- Oconee (6)
- Orangeburg (13)
- Pickens (14)
- Richland (69)
- Saluda (2)
- Spartanburg (9)
- Sumter (45)
Williamsburg (8)
- York (21)