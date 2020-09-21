'Get here now!' 911 tapes reveal father's frantic call to save his daughter, her stepdad

“I got shots fired!”

“I don’t know what the hell is going on!”

“Get here now!”

The frantic male voice could be heard on a 911 call released on Monday by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, pleading for help as the lives of Laura Anderson and Nick Wall hung in the balance just across the street from the Anderson Body Shop at 1284 Georgetown Highway.

The voice was that of Adam Anderson — father to 21-year-old Laura, his precious daughter that spent years working alongside her dad at that body shop, which was now just steps from her newly purchased home.

Nick was Laura’s stepfather, dropping by her house to deliver keys that she'd forgotten, as well as to rip up some carpet to allow Laura to lay the new flooring she picked out alongside her mother, Kimberly Wall.

Nick’s truck was rear-ended by 23-year-old Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III just in front of Laura’s new home the evening of Aug. 24, which allegedly set off a series of gunfire from Walters that saw Nick shot first, followed by Laura, who was running to Nick’s aid.

Laura died of her injuries in Charleston, while Nick succumbed to his in Georgetown.

A family friend, Paul McConnell, was also injured in the incident, taking multiple hits to the skull with the gun after Walters allegedly ran out of bullets.

Walters, of Moncks Corner, faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Adam’s call wasn’t the only one that emergency dispatchers received, as the Sheriff’s Office also released a 109-second call from a female passerby at 5:03 p.m.

In the call, the woman said “it looked like there was a wreck, then an African American male with dreads was shooting at some other people outside the car.”

The operator asked the woman to describe the vehicle further.

“It was a black kind of small, compact car with damage on the front. The shooter was wearing a black shirt. African American male,” the woman said.

“With dreads?” the operator asked.

The woman affirmed that physical attribute before the operator wrapped up the phone call.

The description of the shooter aided as the Sheriff’s Office searched for Walters, who fled on foot shortly after his alleged tussle with McConnell.

He was apprehended a short time later and has been at the Georgetown County Detention Center since, having been denied bond.

Since the arrest, portions of the Georgetown community and those connected to it have made the deaths into a divisive issue, pointing to two White people being killed by a Black man.

That’s something that both the Walls and Andersons have rejected, with Kimberly remembering her daughter as someone who simply “wanted everybody to be happy,” while also chuckling at how Nick always kept her on her toes as the blended family of seven children kept them active seven days a week.

For Kimberly, it’s not difficult, she simply points to how neither Nick nor Laura ever looked at the color of one’s skin, only to their hearts.

“This is a human issue,” said Kimberly. “Laura and Nick loved everybody.”

Just days removed from his call to 911 to try and save his daughter, Adam was adamant in a sit-down with the Post and Courier that he would not allow either death to be made political.

“It was a tragedy, but we refuse to let this become politicized, that does not honor who these two people were,” Adam said.