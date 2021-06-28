Georgetown's Winyah Auditorium hosts summer events for first time in history

GEORGETOWN — When Dedric Bonds took over as Winyah Auditorium's director in 2017, the venue primarily acted as a rental facility for different Georgetown city and county groups, he said.

Now, Bonds said the nonprofit auditorium is also offering musical performances, and acting as a space unlike any other within a 60-mile radius.

And for the first time in its history, Winyah Auditorium is offering a free summer concert series of several different local bands and musicians. On June 18, Bonds said the auditorium saw close to 400 people show up to see the band, Tru Sol.

After the pandemic kept everyone inside and isolated for the last year, auditorium board member Brad Freeman said it was inspiring to see everyone come together again.

"The crazy thing about (Winyah Auditorium) is no one knows about it, which is crazy to me," Freeman said. "It is not a bar band type of atmosphere by any stretch of the imagination."

Winyah Auditorium also has Saturday markets four weekends in June and July from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where local vendors sell things like paintings and Gullah sweetgrass baskets. Live music is played for free for market visitors to enjoy, but following the next Saturday market July 10, The Delta Circus, a Rolling Stones tribute band, will be playing a ticketed show in the auditorium at 7 p.m.

Before the show, though, at 5 p.m., Bonds said there will also be a Winyah High and Howard High schools alumni reunion.

Decades ago, Winyah High School was the historically predominantly White high school, Bonds said, while Howard was the historically predominantly Black high school. When Winyah High School burned down in the 80s, it merged with Howard High School to make Georgetown High School.

Bonds and Freeman said the reunion is meant to bring the entire Georgetown community together and show that no matter where someone went to school, they all are connected through their community.

"We want to make it a point to all those from the different communities around our area that our doors are open, and we want everybody to come in and feel loved," Freeman said.

Throughout the last four years as director, Bonds said some of his proudest achievements have been renovating the balcony to add more seating and building partnerships with various donor and fundraisers to make the auditorium all he imagined it to be. But the thing that sticks out the most is the pride he has in being able to offer Georgetown something he said it hasn't had much of, but deserves: a thriving music scene.

"(Georgetown) has a beautiful waterfront, we've got great restaurants and the one thing we were missing was the music venue, and we have that now," Freeman said. "We hope people will take a second to try something new, go off the beaten path and come see us."

The next Saturday market is July 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by The Delta Circus concert.