Georgetown's West End to receive resources from real estate experts to help preserve it

GEORGETOWN — The West End of Georgetown, and how to restore and revitalize it, has been a topic of conversation in the city for years. Through the next three months, though, the city will partner with real estate experts to brainstorm ways to do just that.

Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors and its parent company, the National Association of Realtors', Transforming Neighborhoods program will provide the city of Georgetown with resources to help preserve the West End of the city.

Transforming Neighborhoods partners with the nonprofit, Center for Community Progress, to offer educational and technical opportunities to address challenges and costs imposed by vacant properties "with a focus on equity, inclusion and resiliency," according to its website.

The Center for Community Progress' co-founder, Frank Alexander, will be on the ground in Georgetown in August, he said. There, Alexander will meet with residents of the West End in person, over the phone and any way that works best for them to study city codes and ways to make them work for existing residents.

"It's not another program where we're going to have a study that sits on the shelf," said Madison Cooper, spokesperson for the local Realtors assocation.

Since the program was established in 2019, Alexander said the most important thing to him has been listening to residents' concerns.

"Part of the work I do is to get as much data as I can about the neighborhood in question, and that involves looking at it from a real estate law perspective: who owns the property, who lives on the property, how is it divided between owner occupied and rental occupied," Alexander said. "And then I shift to the question of the concerns: listening to the concerns of the existing residents, occupants and owners."

The West End is home to the former International Paper Co., and the currently-paused Liberty Steel mill. While many residents in the city desperately want to see the West End given new life, they also worry about the area being gentrified and becoming unaffordable to its current residents.

Cooper said avoiding this issue is top of mind not only to Alexander, but to the Transforming Neighborhoods program as a whole.

"We want to assure the residents that this is not some sort of takeover (where) they see Realtors and maybe they think 'Oh my goodness, someone's trying to come in and market the community for development' ... that is absolutely not the case," Cooper said.

Sheldon Butts, a former city councilmember and West End native, is one of the concerned residents. He said while he appreciates the help that this partnership could bring, he hopes Alexander won't just try to reinvent the wheel.

The West End Redevelopment Plan was adopted by Georgetown City Council in 2003, but Butts said it has since sat without much action other than streetscaping. The plan spells out in detail, Butts said, the key issues affecting the community — poverty, dilapidated structures, heirs properties and more — and not only how to fix them, but how to budget in the years following to address the issues.

Butts left Georgetown in 1990 said when he returned in 2014, the West End was nothing like it was before. The more than 60 Black-owned businesses and nice homes that once sprinkled the blocks were now gone or run down. And he had no clue why nothing had been done when the plans were already in place.

So in 2016, Butts helped form the West End Redevelopment Subcommittee to reenergize the cause of improving the West End. He said since then, the committee has educated residents on things such as heirs property, or land that lacks a clear title due to generations of families passing down the property without a clear title or will. It also has tried to learn about grants that can be applied for to help demolish some of the structures that are too far gone and replace them with homes that are livable and affordable.

Butts said the only way a partnership like this can work is if as many entities as possible are allowed a seat at the table, including Habitat for Humanity, the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments, Georgetown County School District, the city and the county.

"All of these entities will play a vital role in what happens and what survives in this community," Butts said. "They all need to be sitting down at one table at one time to discuss this stuff right here that was thrown on the shelf for almost 17 years."

The West End Redevelopment Plan is something Alexander is familiar with, he said, and while he still needs to vet it, as it is nearly two decades old, he said it sets a strong foundation of ideas he hopes to build off of.

"I think that report was superbly written and detailed," Alexander said. "One of the things I want to find out is what happened in the follow up, if anything, since the issuance of that report."

In the coming months, Alexander said he hopes to have as many conversations with stakeholders of the West End and residents as possible. City administor Sandra Yudice said the city is excited for the partnership, and hopes it brings back the vibrancy that the West End once had.