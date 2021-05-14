Georgetown's proposed budget to play catch-up on delayed COVID expenditure

GEORGETOWN — A lot of 2020-21 budget expenses were put on hold when COVID-19 hit the city of Georgetown, and city administrator Sandra Yudice said those delays are some of the city's main focuses for next year's proposed budget.
These expenses include replacing city vehicles, such as fire and police, and salary raises for city staff, Yudice said. Salary raises were not put into the original 2020-21 budget because of COVID-19, though they were amended into it in December 2020. City employees can expect up to a 3 percent pay raise in the proposed budget depending on performance reviews.
Also included in the proposed budget are two matching grants: one to help demolish dilapidated homes on the West End of the city and another to fund various economic development projects.
The West End project grant match is $375,000 and will be incorporated into proposed budget allocations, and the economic development grant match is $841,000 and will be paid for with the 2014 Capital Project Sales Tax surplus.
Additionally, a major capital project the city has proposed for the upcoming budget is a second water sedimentation basin project at the city's water treatment plant. Sedimentation basins are temporary ponds often on construction sites that work to remove solids, such as clay, from water.
Currently the city is in the design phase of the $3.75 million project, and Yudice said the city plans on applying for more grants and earmarks to fund it.
Yudice said the city does not anticipate any tax increases in the proposed budget, and while it does propose some fee increases, those increases will only become public when the budget is presented for first reading to city council May 20.
Unlike the county, the city only has to hold two readings for the fiscal budget. The second reading, and subsequent adoption of the budget, will happen at city council June 17.
Proposed budgets can be adjusted and tweaked up until adoption, so proposals and amounts are subject to change.