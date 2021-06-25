You are the owner of this article.
Georgetown West End water upgrade grant approved by Gov's office

GEORGETOWN — The West End of Georgetown was approved June 25 by Gov. Henry McMaster's office for a $453,292 grant for the West End District Water Main Upgrade project.

According to the city, 166 households along or within a seven-block area of Bourne Street, Henry Street, John Street, Emmanuel Street and Davis Alley will benefit from 2,680 linear feet of new water lines, four fire hydrants and gate valves installed. Asphalt and concrete will also be restored as part of the project, and old, leaky and corroded galvanized steel water line pipes will also be brought up to code and replaced.

This community development block grant, done in collaboration with the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments, covers more than 80 percent of the cost of the project. The leftover funding will come from the upcoming budget's capital improvement plan, which will go into effect July 1. 

"The city recognizes and thanks the tremendous work that the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments has done in order for the city to obtain this and other grant awards in recent months," Mayor Brendon Barber said in a press release. "I also commend the work that staff is doing to improve the city's infrastructure for the benefit of our residents."

Final approval of the application will come September 2021, and construction will likely start in September 2022 and finish in June 2023.

Demi Lawrence reports on Georgetown County for The Post and Courier. She graduated from Ball State University in 2020, and previously was an intern at The Herald Bulletin in Anderson, Indiana and Indianapolis Monthly.

