Georgetown schools offering summer meal service for all children in county

GEORGETOWN — Almost 21 percent of children in Georgetown County face food insecurity, and when school is out for the summer, students risk losing up to two meals a day offered when they were in schools.

In attempts to combat this, Georgetown County School District is offering free hot meals twice a day, four days a week, until the end of July through a program called Summer Break Cafe.

“Hunger and malnutrition not only make students more prone to illness and health issues but can also negatively impact school performance once the semester begins,” said Molly Spearman, South Carolina State Superintendent of Education. “We’re hoping the Summer Break Cafe fills the nutritional gap and gives students the meals they need and deserve.”

Though the national food insecurity rate for children decreased in 2021, according to Feeding America, children who were already facing food insecurity before now face greater hardships due to the pandemic's effect on employment and poverty.

At its peak last summer, Summer Break Cafe was handing out 2,500 meals a day, said the district's Director of Food Services Brent Streett. Though COVID-19 did have an effect on the number of meals handed out, Streett also said the lowest they got to was 2,000 meals a day.

"We attribute this (decrease) to the rise in cases over the summer months and people just not coming out to pick up meals, along with not having the additional community sites that we normally have in operation throughout past summers," Streett said.

Last summer, Summer Break Cafe only had four sites for meal pick up due to COVID-19. This summer, there will be 10 sites across the county for meal pick up:

Rosemary Middle

Sampit Elementary

Carvers Bay High

Carvers Bay Middle

Georgetown High

Georgetown Middle

Maryville Elementary

Waccamaw Elementary

Waccamaw High

Waccamaw Middle

Parents can pick up meals at any location, regardless of what school their student attends, but meals can only be picked up, not delivered. Breakfast can be picked up between 7:45 and 8:45 a.m. while lunch can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

To be able to pick up meals, parents must complete a meal pickup form and provide proof of the child that they are picking up for, whether that be a school ID, report card or official documents of the child being present in the home.

The program is open to all students in Georgetown County under the age of 18, including home-schooled or private school students.