Georgetown safety chief Alan Walters named SC school administrator of the year

GEORGETOWN — Alan Walters, Georgetown County Schools' executive director of safety and risk management, was named the 2022 S.C. District Level Administrator of the Year by the state Association of School Administrators.

He serves on the State Board of Education and contributed to the AccelerateED Task Force, a group that works to solve COVID-19 related issues in schools statewide.

“(Walters) has been instrumental in implementing crisis preparation plans in his district and in supporting others throughout the state to do the same," said Beth Phibbs, director of the state school administrators association.

Additionally, Walters chaired Georgetown Schools' reopening task force, formed a local medical advisory board and led a collaborative effort with the Medical University of South Carolina to assess school operational safety, Georgetown Superintendent Keith Price said.

“These efforts continued throughout the school year and this was after he chaired a state-level committee for safe operations last spring and summer," Price said. "As a first-year superintendent in an amazing school district, I cannot fully express how much Mr. Walters' leadership has meant to me and so many others throughout this year."

Walters said Price and the rest of district administration surprised him with a balloons and a cake when he won, and that after a year like this one, being rewarded feels great.

He is most proud of the safe and methodical way in which he and the district administration were able to reopen schools.

"I realize that not everybody's happy with how that's happened, but I think we've been very deliberate and intentional in how we've done it," Walters said. "We take into consideration all sides of it and we've made what we thought were the best choices for educating our kids while keeping our staff and students safe."