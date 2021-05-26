You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Georgetown man accused of attempted murder, charged with killing relatives

Ryan O’Neil Woodruff

Ryan O’Neil Woodruff mugshot. Provided/GCSO

 Provided/GCSO

GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown County man currently behind bars at the Williamsburg County Detention Center accused of attempted murder, is facing new charges after two bodies were found at a home on Graham Road in Georgetown.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said they have obtained arrest warrants for 29-year-old Ryan O’Neil Woodruff of Georgetown, who is facing two counts of murder with the Georgetown incident.

On May 22, 2021, deputies responded to 118 Graham Road in reference to two deceased individuals located by neighbors conducting a welfare check. The victims later identified as Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff Sr., had been found with multiple blunt force trauma wounds to their heads.

According to authorities, Woodruff was a relative of the victims and was living with them at the time of the murders.

Police said that investigators responded and began questioning people and processing the crime scene. Working through the weekend, they developed leads and analyzed evidence.

Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff.


Woodruff is currently in custody in Williamsburg County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder pertaining to another unrelated incident that occurred the weekend of May 22-23.

He is awaiting a bond hearing there before he can be charged with the murders that occurred in Georgetown, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.

Follow Richard Caines on Twitter at @rickcaines

Tags

Richard Caines covers courts and other topics in Horry and Georgetown County for The Post and Courier. He graduated from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News