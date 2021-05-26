Georgetown man accused of attempted murder, charged with killing relatives

GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown County man currently behind bars at the Williamsburg County Detention Center accused of attempted murder, is facing new charges after two bodies were found at a home on Graham Road in Georgetown.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said they have obtained arrest warrants for 29-year-old Ryan O’Neil Woodruff of Georgetown, who is facing two counts of murder with the Georgetown incident.

On May 22, 2021, deputies responded to 118 Graham Road in reference to two deceased individuals located by neighbors conducting a welfare check. The victims later identified as Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff Sr., had been found with multiple blunt force trauma wounds to their heads.

According to authorities, Woodruff was a relative of the victims and was living with them at the time of the murders.

Police said that investigators responded and began questioning people and processing the crime scene. Working through the weekend, they developed leads and analyzed evidence.

Woodruff is currently in custody in Williamsburg County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder pertaining to another unrelated incident that occurred the weekend of May 22-23.

He is awaiting a bond hearing there before he can be charged with the murders that occurred in Georgetown, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.