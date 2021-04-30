Georgetown launches minority business initiative

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — There's a new initiative in Georgetown County to help promote minority-owned small businesses and to register them in the county's procurement program.
Georgetown County's economic development department, in collaboration with the Gullah Geechee and county chambers of commerce, recently launched a minority-owned small business initiative enterprise.
Brian Tucker, the county's economic development director, said the county is also considering changes to the procurement program to encourage more minority business involvement.
“Our main priority with this is to make sure our minority-owned businesses know they are being heard and they are supported in Georgetown County," Tucker said. "We are committed to the growth of businesses of all sizes here, and recognize that small businesses are a vital part of our community."
According to the U.S. Census' 2019 Annual Business Survey, about 18.3 percent of all U.S. businesses are minority-owned, and about 19.9 percent of all U.S. businesses are owned by women. Because of this data, minority-owned businesses can be significant for bringing additional economic growth to the county, the Census showed.
In order to jumpstart the initiative, the county is looking to establish a database of all minority-owned businesses and small businesses. The county economic development department also hopes to have workshops on marketing, social media and bookkeeping for small business owners.
As of April 29, Maya Morant, marketing director for the county's economic development department, said no business had signed up yet for the initiative. Minority businesses interested in joining should visit seegeorgetown.com/minority-owned-and-small-business-initiative.