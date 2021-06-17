Georgetown Juneteenth celebration aims to register voters, vaccinate residents

GEORGETOWN — Howard High School was Georgetown's Black high school up until 1984, and its alumni association, in partnership with Georgetown's NAACP chapter, Gullah-Geechee Chamber of Commerce, the city of Georgetown and more is putting on a Juneteenth celebration June 19.

Juneteenth marks the day enslaved Black people learned the Civil War was over and they were free in 1865, even though the Emancipation Proclamation doing so was signed two years prior. The proclamation was not enforced for those two years in Southern states where more slaves were, but the surrendering of the Confederacy and the arrival of Union soldiers brought the power needed to enforce the freedom.

Howard Alumni Association President Janette Graham said celebrating Juneteenth is important because so many people don't know what it is — including her for most of her life.

"The first time someone said something to me about it they asked 'Do y'all do a Juneteenth celebration in Georgetown?' and I was like 'Well, what is Juneteenth? As I stand before you today, I have never heard that phrase or the expression before,'" Graham said. "So it was really an eye opener, and I'm so happy that other people are going to be able to know about it."

While Georgetown tried to have a Juneteenth celebration a few years back, it never really got off the ground Graham said. This year, organizers plan on meeting at the JB Beck Administration and Education Center Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for a parade, and end the parade at Soul Saving Station Church.

At the church, the festivities will continue with food, music, educational speakers, voter registration opportunities and pharmacy representatives administering COVID-19 shots. Even though Georgetown County is among the highest vaccinated county per population in the state, Graham said it is important to continue to push for everyone to get vaccinated.

Graham also said voter registration is important because of the laws being passed in Georgia attempting to restrict ease of and access to voting. Many residents don't vote, Graham said, because they don't see the importance of local elections.

"The national election only gives them so much per state, but for their everyday living and everything around them in their community, they need to be out in the local and state elections and make sure that they have the right people in place to help them progress their community," Graham said.

The Georgetown City Council Democratic primary June 8 saw a 17 percent turnout.