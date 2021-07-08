Georgetown Democratic city council candidates fail to file pre-election campaign reports

GEORGETOWN — The three Democrat Georgetown city council candidates who won the primary June 8 all either failed to file state-required pre-election campaign disclosure reports or filed them incorrectly.

So far in 2021, there have been three Georgetown city council elections — a Democratic special primary election on Feb. 9, a Democratic special election on April 13 and a Democratic primary election on June 8.

Council incumbent Tupelo Humes has not filed a pre-election or campaign disclosure report or the June 8 election, according to to the S.C. Ethics Commission records. Humes filed only a statement of economic interest on March 30, a requirement of all candidates.

Humes did not officially file a statement of economic interest covering the calendar years of 2017 and 2018, according to online state records.

Efforts to reach Humes were unsuccessful.

Political newcomer Ronald McInnis, who ran in all three elections, filed a campaign disclosure quarterly report May 7 for the April 13 special election but not a pre-election report that was due 15 days before the election, according to state records.

He also did not file a pre-election report for the June 8 primary but he did file a "pre-election" report on May 7 for the Feb. 9 special primary. That was due on Jan. 26.

McInnis said he is contact with the state Ethics Commission to fix the issues, and that the errors occurred out of confusion and miscommunication.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

"I'm thinking one thing based on (conversations with the commission), that I am done, and then I hear that I'm not done, so I guess it is a little difficult to navigate," McInnis said.

Fellow political newcomer Dennzon Winley filed a "pre-election" report for the June 8 primary a week after the election on June 15. That report was due May 25.

Winley also said he is in contact with the Ethics Commission to fix the error and that the filing process and campaign disclosure website are confusing.

"The interface of the website is not the best, it looks like it is out of the early 2000s," Winley said. "When you're doing everything on your own, you got to try to figure things out, so there's no mal intent."

The Georgetown County Republican Party noted some of the missing campaign filings in a news release this week. County GOP Chairwoman Karol Anderson would not comment if the party will file any formal complaints with the state Ethics Commission.

"It's troubling these Democrats think they are above the law and don't have to tell the public who is financing their campaigns or what their campaigns have spent money on," Anderson said in the release.

Both Republican Georgetown city council candidates, Jonathan Angner and Jimmy Morris, filed their pre-election reports on time, according to state records.

The two Republicans will face the three Democrats for three at-large seats on council in November.