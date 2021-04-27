Georgetown County votes to honor late sheriff by naming a road after him

GEORGETOWN — Lane Cribb may have been tough on crime, but at least one Georgetown County Councilmember remembers him as someone who "did everything with a smile."
A. Lane Cribb was Georgetown County Sheriff for 27 years, first elected to office in 1992, and died September 19, 2019 while serving his seventh term.
According to the resolution adopted by county council Tuesday, the county's solved crime rates exceeded both state and national levels under Cribb, and he established more than 30 neighborhood watch programs, the Sheriff’s Re-Entry Program to assist incarcerated individuals in transitioning to a successful life outside of incarceration and the Sheriff’s Family Justice Center G-Men’s Group to raise money and community awareness of domestic violence.
Cribb also was a recipient of the statewide Strom Thurmond Award for Law Enforcement Excellence in 2016.
To honor the late sheriff, council adopted a resolution unanimously to rename a 15-mile long portion of highway from Pleasant Hill Drive and County Line Road to North Fraser Street "A. Lane Cribb Highway."
Councilman Bob Anderson said the renaming came about between him and Sen. Stephen Goldfinch who both agreed something needed to be done to honor Cribb. Anderson said he was a personal friend of Cribb's for 15 years, and that he was not the average sheriff in the slightest.
"He did everything with a smile," Anderson said.
The resolution now goes to the General Assembly for final approval.