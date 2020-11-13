Georgetown County shoplifting suspect steals police vehicle, faces multiple charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — An Andrews man is in custody after a multi-day crime spree that stretched across Georgetown County.

Samuel Adam Robinson allegedly shoplifted several items at the Walmart on Frasier St. in Georgetown on Nov. 8. When confronted by an employee, he drew a handgun and fled the scene.

On Nov. 12, the suspect was spotted inside a gas station on Highmarket St., and a Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a felony traffic stop. Robinson was then placed in the backseat of a police vehicle. He questioned why he was being arrested and proceeded to give the officer a fake name.

According to a police report, while assisting with the passenger, the deputy heard “tires squaling” and turned around to see his patrol car fleeing the scene.

The theft occurred in the Kent Road-Tallowtree Road area near Andrews. The deputy’s vehicle and all equipment were recovered shortly after on Indian Hut Road near Andrews.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

A handgun was found in the vehicle that was stopped by police. Robinson’s criminal history prohibits him from carrying a firearm, according to police.

Later that same day, Robinson was arrested and is currently incarcerated at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

He is facing charges of larceny, failure to stop, driving under suspension 3rd, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon by a felon.

The Georgetown Police Department has a warrant for his arrest on armed robbery charges.