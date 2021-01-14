Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office honors employees of the year

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver recently honored three employees for their contributions to law enforcement as part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Jan. 9.

Sgt. Robert Patterson, a member of the Community Services division, was named Georgetown County's Deputy of the Year.

Patterson was nominated by First Lt. Mike Nelson and one of his many functions are to coordinate outreach services — ranging from children’s programs at local schools to civic and fraternal events as well as the GCSO’s Community Watch program.

“Sergeant Patterson truly depicts what a public servant is and should be,” Nelson said. “He gives freely and unrelatedly of himself for this agency, the community and fellow officers. We often don’t even know what he’s done.

“We don’t always know when he’s done it, but rest assured, he did it and he did it well for the good of the agency and his fellow officers. He is the officer we should strive to emulate because he does his duty selflessly.”

Awarded Telecommunicator of the Year was Danielle Hennesy from the Central Dispatch division.

Hennesy recently started her career at the GCSO back in February 2020, but is already one of the top telecommunicators, according to Maj. T.L. Staub who nominated her.

“She has a positive attitude, is very compassionate with our citizens at their darkest points and is committed to her career,” Staub said. “In the past year, Dani has served the sheriff’s office and Georgetown County through the pandemic and several major incidents.

“Her overall job performance has been recognized by her supervisors and fellow employees, leading to her nomination and selection as 2020 Telecommunicator of the Year.”

Maj. Neil Johnson, director of the Georgetown County Detention Center, nominated Cpl. Thomas Small Sr., as the Corrections Officer of the Year.

Johnson described Small as “dependable, an educator, a motivator and a de-escalator.”

“Cpl. Small demonstrates the work ethic and skills we strive to see in every officer on a daily basis,” Director Johnson said. “He is always up for whatever task he is given and most importantly is not afraid to ask questions about the task at hand because he wants it to be done adequately and correctly.

“Cpl. Small is not afraid to tell you if something doesn’t make sense or seems unsafe. He also possesses the quality of providing solutions, evaluating risk versus gain, and overall productivity.”

Johnson explained that Small has a “positive father-type influence” with inmates and also has the ability to “listen to understand” rather than “listening to respond.”