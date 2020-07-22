Georgetown County schools reveal new guidelines; delay school start to Sept. 8

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Parents, teachers and a concerned community — all gathered inside Georgetown High School auditorium, separated by six seats apart — listened on as the Georgetown County School Board adopted an adjusted 2020-21 school calendar on Tuesday morning, delaying the start of school to Sept. 8 in the process.

Several parents and citizens said they remain unsure of sending their children back to school this fall if the coronavirus' rate of infection continues to increase.

Pelor Richards, a parent and employee at Georgetown County School District, said that she is "terrified" of the classroom setting as this is her daughter's first year going to public school and advocates for virtual learning for students.

"I am terrified, terrified, terrified of her being in the classroom among other students right around with our case numbers so high in South Carolina," Richards said.

On Tuesday, Georgetown County surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases and had one new death. Richards said she is not only scared for her child but for others as well.

"I not just standing here for my children, I'm standing here for other children throughout the county."

Richards is not alone, which the county has acquiesced by allowing parents to have the choice to either have in-person instruction or virtual learning.

In this 88-page guideline, school leaders broke down in a three-hour long explanation of the possibilities and additions to school buildings.

The county will use a remote to prime guideline based on disease incidence rates. For remote, unlike e-learning, students will follow a daily schedule like they would for regular school.

Here is a glance at each option for students and staff:

Georgetown Remote

Students will receive instruction by teachers via live streaming coursework through Google Classroom. Unlike e-learning, students will follow a daily schedule like they would at regular school and be taught by local certified teachers focused on virtual teaching

Georgetown Hybrid

Students will only be campus two days a week, assigned by group, and will receive instruction by distance learning and coursework through Google Classroom and other platforms on other days.

Georgetown Prime

Students will return face-to-face instruction.

In a release, the school district said in the event of students participating in face-to-face instruction being exposed to COVID-19, parents will be notified and instruction will transition to virtual for 14 days.

The school district plans to follow DHEC's guidance, which is based on what is currently known about the COVID-19.

Health and safety protocols: Facilities

• Exterior and interior signage guidelines will be posted throughout the building that clearly display DHEC and CDC specific protocols.

• Increased signage will be posted regarding hygiene and social distancing.

• Floor markings with directional traffic flow arrows and spacing will be clearly displayed.

• Approximate classroom dimensions: 32 feet by 24.5 feet (or 784 sq. ft.)

• Classrooms will accommodate 12 to 14 student desks and maintain at least 6 feet of distance where feasible between each person depending on the layout and design of the classroom.

• Student work tables may require plexiglass dividers to maintain 6 feet of distance.

• Hand sanitizer will be available in all classrooms

• Use of Clorox 360 Machine (electrostatic sprayer) will be used to disinfect classrooms, restrooms, and other high traffic areas daily

• All water fountains will be disabled.

• Students will be allowed to bring water bottles. The filling stations we have will be accessible and we will be looking to expand these options.

• Schools should also have a plans for a room identified to isolate students or staff with symptoms of the coronavirus identified during the school day.

Return-to-school plan

• Sick staff members and children will not return to school until they have met certain criteria for return, which includes a negative COVID-19 test or a medical evaluation determines symptoms were more likely due to another cause such as sore throat or cough. In this case, the person can return when he or she meets criteria for that condition.

• Students or staff who require testing will require a negative PCR test or must complete the current isolation criteria for COVID-19 to return to school. Current isolation criteria for COVID-19: Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19, and persons with symptoms of COVID- 19 (see list above) who do not get tested, will isolate until:

Ten (10) days have passed since symptoms started

Three (3) days (72 hours) have passed since last fever without taking medicine to reduce fever

Overall improvement in symptoms.

Those who test positive by a PCR test but do not have symptoms will be required to stay out of school until ten (10) days after the specimen was collected.

The criteria above should be used to determine eligibility to return to school. Negative PCR test results are not required after meeting these criteria.

• In a virtual setting, students will receive real-time instruction from a teacher. Elementary and middle schools students classes will be offered based on SC Standards including English Language Arts, Math, Science and Social Studies. Other related arts will be scheduled for four courses per semester. Students will be able to participate in extra-curricular activities offered at their home school.

Social emotional health counseling

Guidance counselors will use a SEL curriculum with the entire class, group or single individual to reinforce learning opportunities.

RBHS, guidance counselors, school psychologist and other mental health staff will be available to support students and staff during the pandemic.

Parents will be provided with information regarding K-12 social emotional learning implementation.

Transportation: School bus procedures

Buses are filled to 50% capacity for each route.

Drivers will be given a diagram of the seating chart as recommended by the CDC guidelines.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed for loading and unloading procedures.

Students will not be allowed to sit in the first row on each side for driver safety.

Seating family members together will be acceptable.

Bus monitors will be used to assist with social distancing recommendations.

Buses will be cleaned and disinfected daily between routes.

Students will be required to wear masks while riding buses.

School schedules

For school schedules, they will established a staggered two-tier system:

Arrivals

First tier: Elementary school (7 a.m. – 7:20 a.m.); school start time is 7:30 a.m.

Second tier: Middle school and high school (8:30 a.m. – 8:50 a.m.); school start time is 9 a.m.

Departures

First tier: Elementary school at 2 p.m.

Second tier: Middle school and high school at 4 p.m.

Food services

There are three scenarios that the school plans to use:

• Scenario 1: Complete remote learning

Using the same pick-up style meal pending guidance from the United States Department of Agriculture

• Scenario 2: Hybrid learning

Utilizing breakfast in the classroom model to have a hybrid feeding option, with part of the students in the cafe and half in the classroom

• Scenario 3: In-person learning

Serving all students in the cafe

Athletics

According to officials, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) will reopen school athletic programs along with guidelines and restrictions set by other health officials. Phase One workouts will begin on July 27, with fall sports practices scheduled to begin on Aug. 17 and competitions for some sports on Aug. 31.

All start dates will be reviewed one week prior to insure activities can begin safely and if not possible must be postponed for no less than one week from the original start date.

The guidelines include:

All athletes must have a completed GCSD pre-participation packet on file.

Coaches and athletic staff will participate in mandatory training on health and safety procedures and guidelines.

Athletes, coaches, and staff will participate in a daily health screening by a health care professional or designated fulltime district/school employee.

Face coverings that completely cover the nose and mouth are required for everyone. Coaches must wear at all times. Athletes must wear a face covering when not actively participating in the sports activity.

Athletes, coaches, and staff should come dressed for participation. Locker rooms will not be available.

Maintain minimum physical distancing of six feet between participants at all times. 12 feet minimum in the weight room.

Individuals should bring a personal water bottle to each workout.

Frequent washing of hands and practicing good hygiene will be stressed, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces.

Times for starting and ending workouts will be staggered among multiple sports teams to avoid having large numbers of athletes in the same location at the same time.

Group size is limited to 10 persons per facility including athletes, coaches and staff.

Facilities and shared equipment will be sanitized frequently during each event.

Additional guidelines specific for each sport have also been developed.

State-mandated tests will be given to all students in a face-to-face interaction regardless of parental choice and is proctored by teachers and other employees. Some of the pre-assessments for K-9 grade students must be done during the first ten days of school. Safety measures will be in place at each testing site and on buses for those requiring transportation.

Faculty and staff are required to wear face masks. Students are required to wear masks on the bus but are "strongly recommended" to wear masks in the classroom.

Internet accessibility was another issue community as their are few "hotspots" in Georgetown County. School officials are partnering with the state to provide more internet access to families in the community.

Superintendent Keith Price hopes this decision will calm some of the community's worries and said they will officially announce their new plans one month at a time, starting on Aug. 10 for September, giving parents time to readjust.

He wishes they had a better system for their children to to learn without worrying about the virus. However, he is confident in their plans.

“I wish we could present a perfect plan,” Price said. “While it is not a perfect plan, I believe it is a good plan.”

An application for parents to sign their children up for the virtual learning is available on the district's website until Wednesday, July 29.

For more information, go to the Georgetown County School District website.