Georgetown County School District moves to 'remote' instruction after Winter Break

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School District announced Friday afternoon that it will move to “remote” instruction when school resumes after the Winter Break on Jan. 4, 2021, due to potential COVID-19 positivity over the coming Winter Break.

It will resume “hybrid” instruction on Jan. 11.

According to a press release from the district, it made the decision after the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control’s weekly report showed that the county was “high” in all COVID-19 metrics — including an incidence rate of 471, which is more than double what DHEC considers to be "high."

“A major factor in this decision to begin in remote after Winter Break is due to potential challenges with adequate staffing for employees who may test positive or be placed in quarantine during Winter Break,” the release said.

According to GCSD's COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 33 active COVID-19 cases within the district, including 26 students and 7 staffers. In addition, 218 students and 56 staffers are quarantined.

GCSD indicated that all athletic activities will proceed as scheduled.

The district was already operating under “remote” instruction for Monday and Tuesday, meaning students and teachers will be out of the classroom for the next 24 days.