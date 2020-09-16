Georgetown County says keep your masks on; may increase elected officials' salaries

GEORGETOWN — People in Georgetown County need to keep wearing masks when they go into most retail stores and restaurants, at least for the next two months.

During their regular meeting on Sept. 8, Georgetown County Council members voted 6-1 to renew the emergency ordinance that requires masks.

“As I take my face covering off in order to talk in the microphone, I am encouraging another 60 days,” said Wesley Bryant, the county’s attorney.

He said the provisions of the ordinance are the same as the previous version, “with the addition of some additional language from DHEC.”

Everyone over the age of 10 is required to wear a face covering or mask in retail establishments, as well as people preparing food.

“There are exemptions for people who cannot wear face coverings for religious or health reasons,” Bryant said.

“I would like to add what I said in our emergency meeting (Sept. 2), DHEC has reported that areas of the state with a mask ordinance in effect, have seen a decrease,” Chairman John Thomas said. “Those who don’t have a mask ordinance, (cases) have increased.”

The 60-day extension will continue until Oct. 27, 2020, which is the date of a scheduled Georgetown County Council meeting.

Possible pay increase

Back in early October 2019, Georgetown County Council gave first reading to an ordinance that would raise the “base salaries” of elected officials, other than themselves. At the second meeting that month, members voted to defer the proposed ordinance. That’s where the measure sat for each agenda since then, until the Sept. 8 meeting.

There wasn’t a lot of discussion on the proposal, but members narrowly approved second reading by a 4-3 vote. An ordinance requires three readings before it gains final approval.

The ordinance that would increase base salaries came about after the death of former Sherriff Lane Cribb in September 2019.

Bryant said the ordinance “would not change any existing salaries” of current office-holders.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Base salaries stay the same for elected officials, but some offices also are provided a stipend or supplement from the state budget. In addition, a person such as Cribb, who was first elected sherriff in 1992, would have his salary increased when there are general, across-the-board increases such as longevity or cost of living adjustments.

As an example, Bryant said, the new auditor and new treasurer will take office on July 1, 2021. If the ordinance is approved, the new officials would be paid at the new base salary rate.

“People elect officials,” Bryant said. “Their pay is not necessarily based on their education or background. You are paying for a position. You do have to make it competitive.”

A long-time elected official would have tenure and the various increases that may have occurred over time. Without an adjustment to the base salary, a newly-elected official’s pay could be much lower.

Bryant said the figures in the ordinance and the language are “fluid. It’s up for amendment” if Council members so choose.

Within the agenda packet, it states: “Council desires to update the base salaries listed herein to account for previous cost of living increases, evolved responsibilities, and to establish the salaries as analogous to those employees serving in positions that are not elected who share comparable responsibilities and duties.”

The proposed base salaries would be:

County Council Chairman: $19,433

County Council Member (6): $15,947

Auditor: $52,715

Treasurer: $55,657

Coroner: $53,733

Clerk of Court: $100,391

Sheriff: $109,155

The stated amounts are not changed for the chairman and other members of County Council. The ordinance also says that “Base salaries of the Probate Court Judge, newly appointed Magistrates, and/or a newly appointed Master-In-Equity continue to be set by the State of South Carolina.”

If the ordinance is approved, the base salary increases would take effect on January 1, 2021.

When Thomas asked for a motion on the ordinance, no one else spoke so he moved for approval. Raymond Newton seconded the motion. Second reading was approved on a 4-3 vote.

“Yes” votes came from Thomas, Newton, Lillie Jean Johnson and Steve Goggans. “No” votes were cast by Ron Charlton, Louis Morant and Everett Carolina.

Third and final reading of the ordinance will be on the agenda for the Georgetown County Council meeting on Sept. 22 .