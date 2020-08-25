Georgetown County Planning Commission split on multifamily project

A tied vote and therefore no recommendation.

That’s the upshot of a public hearing and vote on a proposed 14-unit multifamily housing project in the Pawleys Island-Litchfield area of Georgetown County.

About 50 people showed up Thursday for the Georgetown County Planning Commission meeting, while more than 100 others sent emails voicing their thoughts on the proposal, with many of them expressing their opposition.

The proposed rezoning request for property currently owned by Calvin Gilmore wasn’t the only item on the agenda — but it drew the most attention.

North Santee snack shop

David Collins wanted to put up a 400-square-foot snack shop or convenience store in the North Santee area, at the corner of Powell and Harris Landing roads. He has a logging business, and he noted that former small stores in the area are no longer in business. Because of that, if people want a small item during a hot day’s work, they might have to drive into Georgetown to get something as simple as a cold drink or a snack, Collins said.

Collins’ zoning request was to change from Rural General Residential to General Commercial. After some discussion and opposition from one neighbor and support from another — both of whose comments drew applause from the audience — the commissioners asked if Collins would be agreeable to a Neighborhood Commercial zoning. Collins said that would be OK and the six commissioners present voted to recommend that designation to Georgetown County Council.

Waverly and Kings project

Bruce Watts is acting as agent for Calvin Gilmore, who owns the 3.28-acre, triangular parcel at the intersection of Waverly and Kings River roads in the Pawleys Island/ Litchfield area.

Planning Department staff said the rezoning request would be to establish a Flexible Design District on the property, which would be three townhome buildings with 14 total units. The wooded property is currently zoned Residential One-Half Acre.

In the proposal, Watts said the townhomes would be clustered toward the back of the parcel. There would be two curb cuts: one on Waverly and another on Kings River Road.

Among his first comments, however, he offered apologies to Georgetown County District 6 Councilman Steve Goggans and to Calvin Gilmore.

Speaking of Goggans — who is an architect — Watts said, “He doesn’t have anything to do with this project.”

“Gilmore is not benefiting from a change in use,” Watts said. “He has the same asking price if it’s single-family or multifamily. He didn’t change the price.”

His comments were in response to critical remarks toward those two men on social media, suggesting that Goggans should recuse himself.

As for the proposed project, Watts said that the townhomes would concentrate the residential spaces in one part of the parcel. Pervious surfaces would be used for driveways, and much of the property would be left in its natural state, he said.

For the public hearing, 14 people signed up to speak. Of that number, three either left before their names were called or “passed” on making comments.

Mary Beth Klein of the “Keep It Green” group was the first speaker.

“We ask you to deny the request, for four reasons,” she said.

Klein said the proposed multifamily project would increase density over and above what’s recommended in the Future Land Use Map for the area. It would also impact a beautiful intersection and add 84 daily trips to an area that's also facing traffic problems. There are three schools and two large churches nearby that use these roads. Cutting trees on the property would negatively impact the environment, Klein said, and could also increase existing flooding problems. While not offering details, she said there are significant legal reasons why the rezoning should be denied.

“In closing, I’ll leave you with this thought. This request for rezoning does not benefit the citizens of the Neck in any way,” Klein said. “Profit is the only motive for this request, and unfortunately it comes at the expense of the safety and quality of life for our citizens. Please don’t let that happen. We respectfully request that you deny this application.”

Current zoning for One-Half Acre Residential would allow five or six single-family houses on the parcel. Several speakers said they would rather have such houses than the three townhomes that would have 14 dwelling units in them.

Several other speakers said they chose to live in the Pawleys Island area because of the beach and lower traffic volumes. Projects such as this one would change that dynamic, several people said.

Planning commissioners also commented and asked questions.

“I think it’s a very nice project, but again, I think it’s the wrong place," Sandra Bundy said. "Six houses and 12 cars is a lot less than what this is going to put there. If a traffic circle is built there, you’re still going to have problems. As far as a Flexible Design District being used, I just don’t see where a lot of other practices for green infrastructure is put in there.”

Bundy offered a motion to deny the rezoning request. Zannie Graham seconded it. Chair Elizabeth Krauss voted with them to deny the rezoning request.

Commissioners Freddie Hill, Zach Grate and Johnny Weaver voted against that motion. There was no additional motion offered, either to approve the request or to defer action.

Commissioner Robert Davis was absent, so the tied 3-3 vote meant that no recommendation will be presented to County Council when the measure goes before them, which will likely be at a September Council meeting.

Land Use Element

The County’s Comprehensive Plan is being updated. There are several "elements" to the overall plan, and the Planning Commission has had several workshops on the Land Use Element.

Krauss noted that “The draft is out. We have been receiving comments on it.” She asked for comments on next steps.

Planning Director Boyd Johnson said that state law does not require public meetings on the plan, but he recommends them.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its masking and social-distancing requirements, he said, the Howard Auditorium in Georgetown is the best place to have public meetings.

Members agreed to schedule three meetings at the auditorium at 1610 Hawkins St. in Georgetown. One meeting will be for residents of the Murrells Inlet/Garden City Beach area, another will be for residents of Pawleys Island/Litchfield Beach areas, and the third will be for people who live in the rest of the unincorporated areas of Georgetown County.

Planner Holly Richardson said the Planning Department could put the proposed maps on the county’s website and Facebook pages. Staff will also set up an email address for people to send in comments.

With the three separate meetings, Johnson said, a drop-in type of meeting could be held. Hours will likely be 3-7 p.m. Printed maps will be on display, and staff from the county’s Planning Department and the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments would be on hand to answer questions and receive comments from those in attendance.

Dates and other details about these sessions will be announced later.

Watch the video

You may see a video of the entire meeting on the Georgetown County YouTube channel at this link: https://youtu.be/eHPQVoGY-aw