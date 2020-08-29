Georgetown County officials declare noose incident 'closed'

GEORGETOWN — Not much is being said about an incident involving a noose hanging in the truck of a Georgetown County worker despite calls for a response from several groups during an Aug. 25 Georgetown County Council meeting.

More than a dozen people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. Of that number, six spoke about some aspect of racism, another half-dozen spoke about a proposal to declare land along Pond Road in Murrells Inlet as surplus, and two others spoke on other issues.

Concerns about racism and a small noose hanging from the rear-view mirror of a county-owned truck sparked many of the strongly worded comments.

County Administrator Angela Christian said after the meeting that dealing with the employee is a personnel matter, and didn’t go into specifics.

“We feel we have taken appropriate action in response to it and we have moved on,” she said. “We have closed the file.”

The employee was suspended for two weeks and has to undergo sensitivity training.

“Certainly, it’s not that we haven’t heard the concerns of the community or are insensitive to it,” she said.

“I know folks have concerns. When we first heard about it, we took action within 24 hours."

Marvin Neal, president of Georgetown NAACP, has said that the county employee of the Parks and Recreation Department, who is White, drove the truck to the Choppee Recreation Center with the noose visible inside the cab throughout a three-week period.

Christian said she did not have information about the three-week claim.

“We have done further investigation,” Christian said. “It certainly is a sensitive issue in the community, which of course is a reason for us to pay attention to decisions we have made.”

Diversity and sensitivity training

Kelvin Waites is Chief of Police for the City of Georgetown. He’s also a mentor and coach to businesses.

On Wednesday, he led a session for county government department heads on “diversity, bias and leadership in our organization,” Christian said.

In addition to that, every county employee is going through diversity and sensitivity training. The sessions will be conducted in smaller groups throughout the next week or more. The county has slightly more than 600 full-time employees.

In public comments related in a separate story, several speakers said they believe the employee who had the noose in the truck should be terminated. If that’s not done, they said, then County Council members should step in and change Christian’s decision.

That is not something County Council could do. The only county employee that council members hire, fire or discipline is the County Administrator. Other employees fall under the administrator and the Human Resources department. Also, people who work for elected officials, such as treasurer or auditor, are answerable to the elected official.

Council specifically does not have authority to terminate an employee, Christian said.

Overall, she said, “this is a teachable moment” for the community.

Council Chairman comments

John Thomas, chairman of County Council, spoke briefly with the Post and Courier/Georgetown Times following the Aug. 25 meeting.

He also indicated that he and other members of council are aware of the concerns people are voicing. He said the incident is closed, though council members are looking to do better going forward.

Thomas said the county takes these issues seriously, and stands by its resolution against racism.

He spoke as well about the sensitivity training that is now underway for all county employees.

On Thursday, Christian and members of council met for four hours for a “Strategic Focus Work Session,” or team building, for themselves.