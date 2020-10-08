Georgetown County high school volleyball game postponed due to COVID-19

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown High girls volleyball match against Carvers Bay High initially scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test, a district official confirmed on Thursday.

It is unclear if a player or coach, or multiple people, tested positive for the virus.

The volleyball games were scheduled to be at Carvers Bay on Wednesday evening. The B-Team, JV and varsity teams were all scheduled to play.

No Georgetown High players or coaches showed up for the games.

The district began the academic year on Sept. 8 with two instruction options for students: one that is totally virtual and a second called Remote to Prime, also known as the hybrid model. The district's hybrid, brick-and-mortar model began in the remote, or totally virtual phase, and shifted to hybrid learning during the third week of school.

Georgetown County School District, like Horry County Schools, bases the type of instruction on DHEC's COVID-19 disease activity report. As of Thursday, Georgetown County is considered a high spread county.

The latest DHEC update shows both Andrews Elementary and Waccamaw High have had less than five students test positive for COVID-19.

Georgetown County has seen more than 1,700 positive coronavirus cases and 34 deaths due to the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to DHEC.