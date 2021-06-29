Georgetown County gets state earmarks for Murrells Inlet dredging

GEORGETOWN — Totaling $3.8 million, five state earmarks Gov. Henry McMaster originally vetoed for Georgetown County were overridden by South Carolina State Legislature June 29.

Out of the five requested, one project requested by Rep. Lee Hewitt totals $2 million for the dredging of Murrells Inlet.

Hewitt said while this project would focus on the inlet as a whole, areas such as the MarshWalk, Parsonage Creek and channels to Sunnyside Plantation would especially see work.

Dredging the inlet, Hewitt said, will, among other things, help preserve its oyster beds and natural shoreline. He also cited heavy development in the area as a reason the inlet needs attention now more than ever.

"From a water quality standpoint... we're looking at things like silt traps, filtration systems to filter the water before it gets to the inlet, road run off, bacteria and things like that that come with heavy development (to make sure they) don't make it to the inlet," Hewitt said.

Hewitt said as the only public access point with a public boat landing and parking between Little River and Georgetown, Murrells Inlet serves a major economic purpose. Right now, for a few hours a day during low tide, Hewitt said boats are unable to access the otherwise jam-packed landing, and that dredging the inlet could help alleviate that problem.

"It's a long process, but we met with a couple engineers a couple weeks ago and he said 'Let's say there's 11 steps, we've completed five of the 11 steps,' " Hewitt said.

This project is going to require some local buy-ins from Georgetown and Horry counties, though those amounts are not known at this time. Hewitt hopes a complete project plan with full funding and permitting will be ready by 2025.