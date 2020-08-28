Georgetown County double homicide victims' family remembers duo that 'loved everybody'

ANDREWS, S.C. — Laura Anderson wasn’t your typical 21-year-old, she was an old soul that preferred to leave hand-written notes for her parents and siblings, including a recent one on her mother’s refrigerator in their Andrews home.
“I love you mama. Love, Laura”
A simple note. A lasting memory.
“She just wanted everybody to be happy,” said Kimberly Wall, Laura’s mother, in an interview with the Post and Courier. “She didn’t want anyone to be upset.
“Her hugs. Oh, her hugs. You couldn’t be upset once you got one of her hugs.”
On Monday evening, Laura’s dream of becoming a second-grade teacher was tragically cut short. She was shot in front of the house that she recently purchased, just across the street from where she worked alongside her father, Adam Anderson, at the Anderson Body Shop.
It was there where she would save money in order to purchase the home she was ultimately killed in front of.
“Each paycheck, she’d spend $40 and put the rest away in savings,” Adam Anderson said. “She couldn’t stand spending money on herself, she wanted to take care of everyone else.”
That heart led Laura to frantically running to her stepfather Nick Wall, 45, who was also allegedly shot by Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III, 23, after Wall’s truck was rear-ended by Walters just in front of Laura’s home.
Adam saw the initial commotion from across the street at the body shop, quickly collecting his keys to lock the doors.
Some 10 seconds later, Adam said he could hear loud gun shots from inside the body shop. He rushed out the door, dialing 911 as he raced across the street.
When he arrived, he saw Nick on the ground with a gun shot wound, and his daughter also on the ground, suffering from a head wound.
Paul McConnell, a family friend that was there to buy bunk beds that had been left by the previous owner of Laura’s house, was also bleeding profusely from his head, with Walters allegedly having beat him with the gun he had used to shoot Laura and Nick. According to Adam, McConnell noticed that Walters’ gun clip was empty, so he attempted to apprehend the man, which led to a scuffle.
“Paul is a hero, an absolute hero,” Adam said.
Paramedics arrived at the scene within two minutes, quickly ushering both Laura and Nick to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Adam rushed to the hospital, only to be forced to stand outside because the facility was locked down due to Walters still being on the run, having raced into the nearby woods after his fight with McConnell.
Thankfully, his stay outside was short-lived, with an emergency room nurse that was a longtime friend able to get him inside to be with Laura.
“It was tough to see,” Adam said.
There wasn’t much that could be done at Georgetown Memorial to deal with Laura’s trauma. Doctors told Adam that they’d need to transport her to Charleston. Normally, that would have happened via helicopter, but due to heavy rains, they were forced to utilize an ambulance for the 60-mile trek.
Laura succumbed to her injuries in Charleston. Nick passed away at Georgetown Memorial.
McConnell has since been released from the hospital and been in contact with both Kimberly and Adam, filling in blanks along the way.
“Just an incredible man, he has helped us answer questions we might not otherwise have been able to get answered,” Kimberly said.
The evening had started innocently enough, as Nick had set out for Laura’s home because the 21-year-old needed her keys. She had only one set. Nick figured he’d also get some work done at the home, with Kimberly and Laura having picked out some new flooring the prior weekend, meaning that the carpet needed to be ripped up.
“We stood right at our kitchen counter and he told me, ‘It’ll only take a little bit, I’ll get it done,’” Kimberly said.
Nick, Adam and Kimberly had frequently been at the house, helping Laura fix up the place — quickly becoming commonplace for the family, as Laura loved to be surrounded by her siblings and parents, even figuring out how she could configure the home to host them more often.
“She loved everybody, she was as patient as they come,” Adam said.
The family has been hit hard by the loss, with seven children between both the Anderson and Wall families coping with the sudden loss.
Tight knit as a unit, Nick actually employed Nicholas, 28, from the Anderson side and Spencer, 21, from the Wall side in his successful fencing business, 1st Choice Fencing.
Nick’s connection with both sides of the family wasn’t unique to him, as Adam also struck a relationship with the youngest of the Wall bunch, 7-year-old Alex.
On Wednesday, with Adam visiting Kimberly’s home, Alex asked him to play Legos in his room, something Adam was happy to do, as a distraction for both of them.
As they sat down, Alex picked up a piece that resembled a fence. “My daddy used to build fences, but now he’s dead,” Alex told Adam.
Adam and Kimberly, as well as the children, said they appreciated the outpouring of love they've received from the community.
But as Walters faces charges of two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, both parents are disappointed in how the deaths have been politicized.
From Brian Henry, mayor of the Town of Pawleys Island, using the tragedy to call Black Lives Matter a “terror organization” to social media spats with people attempting to make the double homicide into a race issue, Adam and Kimberly will not stand for it.
“This is a human issue,” said Kimberly, a fifth-grade teacher at Georgetown Elementary. “Laura and Nick loved everybody.”
Kimberly pointed to Laura’s aspiration to become a teacher — she was set to start at Western Governors University on Sept. 1 — and her quest to educate everyone equally as how she’d want those left behind to handle the tragedy.
“She wanted everyone to be happy, to learn,” Kimberly said. “She only saw people as humans.”
Adam is focused on honoring their legacies of the people they were. For him, that means not making false assumptions about motives in the case or confusing rumors with facts.
“It was a tragedy, but we refuse to let this become politicized, that does not honor who these two people were,” Adam said. “We owe that to them.”