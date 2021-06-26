Georgetown could get single-family subdivision, but not 'affordable housing,' city says

GEORGETOWN — Maryville could be getting a single-family subdivision, and a Georgetown city council memo said the goal of the subdivision would be to bring affordable housing to the city and increase its tax base.

711 Partners LLC owns the 29 acres of land that is currently zoned for general commercial and limited industrial use, and wants to rezone it to high density residential for a proposed 72-lot single-family subdivision off of U.S. 17 and Old Charleston Road. City council gave an initial approval of the rezoning June 17, but must give a final approval at the next council meeting July 15.

Lots in the subdivision would have to be at least 6,000 square feet per the zoning, and mortgages in the subdivision would start at $200,000, said Perry Collins with 711 Partners.

But Georgetown administration made it clear: the subdivision would not be for "affordable housing," a term that is often stigmatized because of preconceived notions of those who would live in it, said Bryan Grady, chief research officer for South Carolina Housing Authority.

When people talk about affordable housing, Grady said they often think of low-income housing that utilizes tax credits — much like the recently failed residential development just outside Wedgefield Plantation.

"We've seen in some communities there's a stigma around what we call 'capital A affordable housing', or government subsidized assisted housing," Grady said. "Even though everyone who is able to claim the mortgage interest reduction is also receiving federal assistance with their housing, though it's a very different kind of federal assistance."

Matt Millwood, the city's community planner, said that the Maryville development has nothing to do with Wedgefield, which failed in a final county council last month after two and a half months of heated back-and-forth between residents in the community and proponents of affordable housing.

According to the most recent census data, average household income in the city Georgetown is $32,600, which would make affordable housing in the city no more than $815 a month, or 30 percent of income.

Depending on the interest rate, a 30-year, $200,000 monthly mortgage payment would be just above the technical threshold definition of "affordable."

No matter what way it is cut, though, the truth that Georgetown County is in desperate need of affordable housing, and simply housing in general, rings on.

A county-funded study by Bowen National Research in April pointed out that the Georgetown County’s poverty rate stands above the national average and more than 12,000 people commute to work outside the county each day.

The main takeaway from the study was that there is a dire need for housing options for low- to middle-income earners, and that targeting these earners can encourage younger residents to stay and join the workforce, the county said.

Whether it is single-family or multi-family housing, Grady said most counties like Georgetown in South Carolina need both due to the drastic growth the state has seen in the last decade.

"I think there's certainly a need to build both (single-family and multi-family), particularly because of where Georgetown County is. It needs to think about housing for year-round residents and housing for seasonal and vacation rentals, which obviously feeds a lot of the tourism economy," Grady said.

City administrator Sandra Yudice said all that is before council at the moment is a rezoning, and the city wants to focus on that rather than the unofficial plans for the proposed subdivision, and the differences between "affordable housing" and housing that happens to be affordable for residents in the area.