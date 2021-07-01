Georgetown could be getting a massive RV resort with a restaurant, marina

GEORGETOWN — Just 30 miles away from some of Myrtle Beach's top RV resorts, Ocean Lakes and Lakewood, Georgetown could be following suit with one of its own.

Georgetown Planning Commission will have its third public hearing July 15 for a rezoning to allow for a proposed RV resort off of S.C. 521 between Georgetown and Andrews, Riverview Resort & Marine. The resort could have amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, basketball and volleyball courts and mini golf. It could also include a restaurant open to the public, a commercial area with a gas station, market and cafe and a boardwalk and marina for guests.

The 260-acre site is currently zoned as a planned development under The Bluffs at North Hampton for 348 single-family lots. The resort would have no more than 700 RV lots, utilizing both back in and pull through style lots that will be wide enough for guests to park an extra vehicle and set up an outdoor space beside the RV. All sites will also have electricity, water and sewer hook-ups, and green spaces that will vary between pads.

There was a public hearing at the last planning commission meeting June 17, but the commission deferred the topic saying it wanted clearer details before it made a decision. Since then, an updated traffic study has been done on the area, said County Planning Director Holly Richardson, and it estimates the resort would add more than 3,400 new daily trips to the area.

To accommodate this increase in traffic, the study recommends installing an eastbound right turn lane on Highmarket Street and a U-turn lane at median openings to the east and west of Shadey Grove Lane

A resident who lives nearby, Rod Stalvey, addressed Georgetown County Council June 22 about the proposed resort, saying he is against the resort and concerned about the influx of traffic that would come to S.C. 521.

"This is really going to be, if they consider it, an accident waiting to happen," he said.

The area is not in a flood zone, and a preliminary tree survey shows 651 protected trees on the property and seven grand trees, which cannot be removed without a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Richardson, who has been working on updating the county's tree ordinance to protect more trees amid the development boom in the area, said 651 protect trees for the size of the land is not many. And no matter what, the developer will have to work around the grand trees, per the existing ordinance.