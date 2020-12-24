Georgetown Co. among few who saw increase in tourism tax collections this summer

GEORGETOWN — Just down U.S. 17 from the often-celebrated family vacation spot of Myrtle Beach — which took a severe blow during the COVID-19 pandemic — the communities of Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach and Georgetown saw a different story for 2020.

As accommodations tax collections — an indication of the local tourism economy — plummeted for places like Myrtle Beach and Horry County, which saw a 22 percent dip in collections this summer versus last, Georgetown County saw its collections increase by 7.5 percent from $1.4 million to more than $1.5 million.

In fact, Georgetown County was one of three coastal counties — Beaufort and Colleton being the other two — that saw actual increases this summer in their accommodations tax collections, according to figures provided by the S.C. Department of Revenue.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

"South Carolina's Hammock Coast was one of only two major tourist areas in the state, the second being Beaufort County, that actually saw an increase in tourism during the 2020 pandemic, and we are confident that what has brought visitors here for generations will continue long after COVID-19 is just a bad memory," said Mark Stevens, director of tourism development for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce.

The Hammock Coast's attractions like the outdoor Brookgreen Gardens and Huntington Beach State Park are different than the attractions offered in places like Myrtle Beach. Also, the Hammock Coast's short-term rental industry is filled with places like cottages, condos, vacation rentals by owner, Airbnbs, and villas, which is also is different than the hotel-heavy Myrtle Beach.

He said the Georgetown chamber uses direct-to-consumer advertising in a variety of forms to make sure they are reaching different groups and ages and they plan to build on that effort entering 2021.

"We do print, digital and social media marketing in several markets, as we have always done," Steven said. "We know that the Hammock Coast has a drive-market of about 500 miles, so we reach out to those areas and beyond. We also think air traffic will improve again as COVID vaccinations help to make the pandemic subside and travel begins a return to a more normal routine."