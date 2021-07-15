Georgetown city council rejects exploring service consolidation, approves Maryville rezone

GEORGETOWN — A conversation on the consolidation of Georgetown city and Georgetown County services will not occur, and some city council members said they were confused that the discussion even took place at the July 15 meeting.
Sole-republican councilmembers Jonathan Angner and Carol Jayroe requested exploring service consolidation options in areas like economic development in hopes of lowering taxpayer costs.
In a memo July 5 to Mayor Brendon Barber, Angner and Jayroe cited the significant hike in utility rates in the new 2021-22 fiscal budget as a reason why they felt the discussion was necessary.
“As you are aware, the cost to live and work in the city of Georgetown keeps increasing on residents and businesses, who can ill afford these increases in utility rates, fees and taxes,” Angner and Jayroe said in the memo.
Barber said it is council's responsibility to have discussions in-house first before going to the media with opinions and discussions. When contacted the morning of July 5 about the memo sent to him, Barber told the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach he had not yet seen the memo nor was he aware it even existed.
"Some (employees) were very stressed by the news that was published and had no idea," Barber said. "As we move forward, let's be careful of our fudiciary responsibility because ... we don't want to create a morale problem over things that are being publicized in public before we take care of it in-house."
Some services that are already consolidated, according to the memo, are landfill trash, EMS and parks and recreation. Jayroe said she has wanted to talk about consolidation for the entirity of her eight years on council, though she voted for the new budget with its rate increases, while Angner voted against it.
After the meeting, Jayroe said she felt like she was being lectured at "like a 12-year-old" by Barber and Councilman Hobson Henry Milton, who also expressed concern on the topic.
"It was just for a discussion, and there was nothing to discuss before we had approval to have a discussion," Jayroe said. "It was a discussion and nothing more than that."
In other news, city council also gave unanimous final approval July 15 to a rezoning for a proposed 72-lot single-family subdivision off of U.S. 17 and Old Charleston Road in Maryville.
Lots in the subdivision will be at least 6,000 square feet per the zoning, and mortgages in the subdivision could start at $200,000, said Perry Collins with the lot's current owner, 711 Partners LLC.
The subdivision's goal, according to the city, is to bring affordable housing to the city and increase its tax base, yet Georgetown administration made it clear that the subdivision would not be for “affordable housing.”
This phrase is one that has been contentious in the city and county since an affordable housing development outside Wedgefield Plantation was proposed in March and later denied. Matt Millwood, the city’s community planner, said that the Maryville development has nothing to do with Wedgefield, though.
When people talk about affordable housing, chief research officer for South Carolina Housing Authority Bryan Grady said they often think of low-income housing that utilizes tax credits.
“We’ve seen in some communities there’s a stigma around what we call ‘capital A affordable housing’, or government subsidized assisted housing,” Grady said. “Even though everyone who is able to claim the mortgage interest reduction is also receiving federal assistance with their housing, though it’s a very different kind of federal assistance.”
Next, 711 Partners must submit a set development plan for the subdivison, though there is no deadline on when that must be submitted to the city.