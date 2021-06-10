Georgetown city council recount to no longer happen, candidate Sheldon Butts waives right

GEORGETOWN — A recount for the Georgetown city council Democratic primary election will no longer take place June 11 as originally announced, as candidate Sheldon Butts waived his right to a recount Thursday afternoon.
A recount is not requested by candidates, rather a recount is required when the difference between the number of votes between two candidates is less than one percent, according to South Carolina Code of Laws.
But, if a candidate wishes to, they can waive their right to a recount in writing, according to the same code.
Butts and Dennzon Winley's vote counts were less than a percent apart, with 19 votes separating them. Butts got 349 votes, Tupelo Humes got 445 votes, Ronald McInnis got 590 votes, Lee Padgett got 305 votes and Winley got 368 votes.
Having been in a few recounts before, Butts said he waived his right because he knew a recount would not likely change anything, and just because he could have one doesn't mean he should have gone through with it, he said.
"The next people need to get ready to be able to get ready for November, and I would just be hindering that process by going through my prospects," Butts said.
A recount was not announced Tuesday night after all the votes were counted because votes must be certified before a recount can be announced, Georgetown County Democratic party chair Marianne Mackey said.