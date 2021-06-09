Georgetown city council candidate Dennzon Winley, political newcomer, wins primary

GEORGETOWN — Two of the three winners of the Georgetown city council Democratic primary June 8 were familiar faces — former candidate Ronald McInnis, who lost to now-councilmember Jonathan Angner in March, and council incumbent Tupelo Humes.

But a new name took the third most votes this primary, beating former councilmember Sheldon Butts by only 19 votes: Dennzon Winley, the 26-year-old political first-timer.

As he quickly realized he won, Winley was greeted with hand shakes and pleasantly surprised praises from his fellow Democrats at the Georgetown County Election's Office Tuesday night.

After saying his thank yous, Winley noted that his hard work is only beginning, and he believes he won on his first-ever campaign by properly using social media.

"That, plus just the general energy around a young candidacy," he said.

Winley returned home to Georgetown in 2020 after several years working and studying in places such as Sierra Leone and France.

Among his ideas, if elected, is establishing plans for what he says is the inevitable closure of Liberty Steel. To avoid gentrification of the area by both public and private sectors, Winley wants to see the area transformed into a research and development hub that employs young and local professionals.

This will not only encourage young professionals to stay and live in Georgetown, Winley said, but offer those who live in Georgetown, yet travel elsewhere for work, an opportunity to work in the city and county in which they live in.

“We need to break the political gridlock here, and that’s only done when you infuse younger ideas and you have younger candidates running who offer a fresher perspective on things,” Winley said.

Looking forward to November, Winley says he plans to ensure as many people are registered to vote as possible, as turnout June 8 was only 17 percent. Additionally, the Georgetown Democratic party also has to make sure people are motivated to vote in the first place, he said.

The three Democrats who won the primary will join two Republicans in vying for three at-large seats in November. The three top vote-getters in the fall will join the city council.

The Republicans are not holding a primary because there are only two GOP candidates running — incumbent Angner and Jimmy Morris.