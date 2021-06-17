Georgetown City Council approves $37.4 million budget; fees and utilities will increase

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown City Council approved a $37.4 million budget June 17.

A lot of 2020-21 budget expenses were put on hold when COVID-19 hit Georgetown, and City Administrator Sandra Yudice said those delays are some of the city’s main focuses for next year’s proposed budget.

The budget was approved 4-2, with Councilmembers Tupelo Humes and Jonathan Angner opposed.

Part of the budget's increases include a 20 percent water utility increase, 10 percent wastewater increase and 5 percent electric rate increase that was approved by council. These increases will go into effect July 1, 2021.

Along with that, certain fees will increase. To learn more about the 2021-22 budget and what will be changing click here.

Demi Lawrence contributed to this report.