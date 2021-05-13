Georgetown airport gets federal grant to fix runway

GEORGETOWN — Through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program, Georgetown County Airport will receive $5 million to fix one of its two runways.

The fixes will include patching some rough spots and adding an additional layer of asphalt, Airport Manager Jim Taylor said. These improvements will close the runway for about 45 days starting early September, Taylor said, but ultimately will help make take offs and landings safer for fliers.

"When your asphalt gets to the condition where ours is, a chunk of asphalt can break free and do some terrible damage to any aircraft," Taylor said. "Secondarily, with the condition greatly improved, we'll be able to land a faster, heavier category of aircraft here."

The last time the runway was given any attention was 25 years ago, so it definitely is time for it to be rehabilitated, Taylor said.

Grant projects funded through the Airport Improvement Program promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and security at airports around the country. Georgetown is just one of almost 500 airports across the country that received a total of almost $900 million for infrastructure and safety projects.

“These grants represent the legacy and vital role of airport infrastructure grant programs in helping the air transportation system operate safely,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a press release. “Investing in our nation’s infrastructure through AIP grants is a cornerstone of our commitment to safety.”

A full list of this year's grant recipients can be found on the FAA's website.