Georgetown affordable housing development denied, concerns rise about attracting more

GEORGETOWN — For Georgetown County to grow and move forward, it is going to have to add more affordable housing, county economic development director Brian Tucker said.

And a study by Bowen National Research paid for by the county backs this claim, citing that the county's poverty rate currently stands above the national average and more than 12,000 people commute to work outside county each day.

But Georgetown County Council voted against a 90-unit affordable housing development just outside Wedgefield Plantation on May 25, going against the county planning commission's unanimous recommendation and even county council's own previous 4-2 vote for the development.

The would-have-been developer, Tony Cates with Foursix Housing, said council's shooting down this development could make it harder for Georgetown County to attract affordable housing developers like his moving forward.

"In one vote, (council) have made a statement for all affordable housing developers who have the potential to come to Georgetown that they're not interested," Cates said. "A developer's not going to be willing to spend the tens of thousands of dollars to do this because they saw they don't have (council's) vote."

Many cite the Wedgefield community's vehement disapproval of the development for traffic concerns as the reason behind the council's rejection, while others say it is for other reasons like racism and classism.

The rezoning

Georgetown Memorial Hospital originally bought 64 acres off Wedgefield Road and North Fraser Street in 2008 to build a medical facility, but after the project fell through, the hospital then began looking to sell 16 acres of it to Foursix Housing and Blue Line development for an affordable housing complex.

Housing prices and demand throughout Georgetown County have gone up over the last five years, according to Madison Cooper, vice president of government affairs with Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors.

Georgetown County median home sales have risen by 38 percent in the past five years to $317,500, according to data collected by the Realtors.

Cooper said Georgetown County is seeing a lot of young professionals having to buy homes that are two or three times the size — and price — that they require because they cannot find more suitable, affordable and smaller housing.

The proposed apartments would have been restricted to families with low income — a family of four, for example, could make no more than $38,700 a year if they wanted to live there, based on median household income in the county.

Tony Cates with Foursix said rent at the proposed units would have been between $400 and $975 a month, depending on the income of the residents and how many bedrooms were in a unit.

Based on the most recent census data, the average household income in Georgetown County was just above $48,000 per year. This makes affordable rent in the county no more than $1,200 a month, or 30 percent of income.

On April 12, Foursix and Blue Line held a community meeting with Wedgefield residents to dispel misinformation Cates said he had seen circulating about the project.

Cates told residents at this meeting Foursix and Blue Line would work with the community on the design of the development to ensure minimal impact, and residents expressed concerns over how it would be funded.

"We get a tax credit from the state of South Carolina of which we sell to a corporation," Cates said. "We don't make money from the tax credit, the tax credit is the instrument that finances it, it is not a way that we make money."

The low-income housing tax credits provide an incentive to construct or rehabilitate affordable rental housing for low-income households.

The federal government issues low-income housing tax credits to state governments, and state housing agencies then award the credits to private developers of affordable rental housing projects through a competitive process.

Despite this April 12 meeting, Wedgefield residents showed up to April's Georgetown County Planning Commission and all three Georgetown County Council meetings where the rezoning was discussed to protest it. Residents said building affordable housing outside its gates would cause a medley of problems, including a dip in property values and increased traffic flow.

In 2008, a traffic study was done to accompany the hospital’s purchase of the land, and that study recommended adding two coordinating stoplights: one at Wedgefield Road and S.C. 701, and another at S.C. 701 and S.C. 51.

Since 2008, though, the population in the area has grown substantially, and residents said they worried adding more people to the area would only add more traffic and make turning onto S.C. 701 from Wedgefield Road harder than it already is.

County planning director Holly Richardson said if the rezoning was approved by council, a new traffic study would have been done, as the previous study’s recommendations are likely not accurate now, 13 years later.

As far as Wedgefield property values, Tucker said the administration and the planning commission do not believe the development would adversely impact that.

“It is our belief that this is a quality project that will bring housing to the county that we need,” Tucker said.

Planning commission unanimously approved the rezoning to county council April 15, county council gave an unanimous initial approval April 27 and then gave a key vote of 4-2 in favor of the rezoning May 11, with one member of council. Everett Carolina, abstaining.

Because Georgetown County Council operates on a three-reading ordinance system, the second reading is usually the most informative and important, with the first and third often being formalities.

But council's third reading on the rezoning May 25 was anything but a formality, as it died in third reading by a 3-3 vote. Carolina rejoined the vote, but council chairman Louis Morant abstained due to a conflict of interest.

Why was it denied?

Cates, the developer, said he thinks Wedgefield residents' issues with the project are rooted in negative view of people who would be living in affordable housing.

"It's their perceived opinion of crime and property values that a person making an honest person's wage will bring, and that's just not true," Cates said.

Wedgefield resident George Hanson, who moved into Wedgefield 30 years ago when he retired from the New York Police Department, said he did not have issues with affordable housing residents but was worried about the potential increased traffic.

"The traffic down here is getting worse and worse every day, and that would have only added to it," Hanson said.

Another Wedgefield resident Stan Earnhart was against the rezoning, and felt there was a perception that he and his neighbors were racist for being against it.

Jackie Williams, a Black woman who spoke at a May 11 county council meeting, said the denial of the affordable housing development was about who was likely to live there.

"One lady said that this is not about race, she is absolutely correct. This is not just about race, this is about race and classism at its best," Williams said.

Her comments at the meeting were met with shouts and interruptions from others in the crowd, including one resident who said, "White people are poor, too."

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition's 2021 Affordable Housing Gap Analysis, though, Black, Native American, Latino, and Asian households are more likely than white households to be low income renters.

Homeownership continues to be the main way most families build wealth in America, according to Urban Institute, and yet it found in 2017 there is a 30-percentage point gap between Black homeownership and white homeownership.

Moving forward

Some councilmembers like Steven Goggans, who voted for the rezoning, recognize the need for affordable housing and that it is often a misinterpreted concept.

"I think a lot of (council members) equate (affordable housing) with low income subsidized housing, and a project, if you will," Goggans said.

How Georgetown County Council voted on the rezoning Key vote on May 11 (4-2) Thomas — for Anderson — against Carolina — abstained Johnson — for Newton— against Goggans — for Morant — for Final vote on May 25 (3-3) Thomas — for Anderson — against Carolina — against (change from May 11) Johnson — for Newton— against Goggans — for Morant — abstained (change from May 11)

Morant, the chairman, said he wants to set up a meeting with his colleagues to establish a plan on how they will work together to bring much needed affordable housing to the county.

Bob Anderson and Raymond Newton who voted against the development directed The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach to Carolina.

"This is a pretty complex subject, so (Anderson and I) are going to have Everett Carolina give you a call... he's more knowledgeable concerning the finer details of everything that we're doing and that we had to deal with," Newton said.

Carolina did not return several messages left over the past week.

Tucker, the county economic development director, said it is inevitable that this rezoning denial will come up in conversation with future affordable housing developers, but he hopes that explaining the full story of why it was denied will help future developers see how their projects are different from the Wedgefield one.

"This was an exercise in us determining what our housing policy needs to look like and what our housing efforts need to look like," Tucker said. "There were some very specific issues raised with this project in this location, so for my purposes I say 'OK, well, we're not going to try do the same thing in the same place.'"