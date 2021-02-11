GCSO looking for stolen truck after body of man discovered in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — A Georgetown County man was found dead Feb. 10 at his home near Andrews, according to authorities.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s office deputies were called to 7852 Gapway Rd. where a 69-year-old deceased male — later identified as William Butler, Jr. — was discovered.

According to police, Butler’s truck was also reported stolen from the home and is believed to be connected to the crime.

The truck is described as a red 2003 Chevrolet S-10 ZR2 truck with tag number V31609.

The GCSO asks that if anyone has any information to contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058 and if you see the vehicle — call 911 immediately.