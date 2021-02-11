You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

GCSO looking for stolen truck after body of man discovered in Georgetown County

  • Updated

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — A Georgetown County man was found dead Feb. 10 at his home near Andrews, according to authorities.  

Georgetown County Sheriff’s office deputies were called to 7852 Gapway Rd. where a 69-year-old deceased male — later identified as William Butler, Jr. — was discovered.

According to police, Butler’s truck was also reported stolen from the home and is believed to be connected to the crime.

The truck is described as a red 2003 Chevrolet S-10 ZR2 truck with tag number V31609.

The GCSO asks that if anyone has any information to contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058 and if you see the vehicle — call 911 immediately.

Follow Richard Caines on Twitter at @rickcaines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News